How to watch The Flash season 6 online: Finale start time, channel and more

The Flash start time, channel The Flash season 6 finale starts at 8 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (Tuesday, May 12) on The CW.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, tell us how to watch The Flash season 6 online this week to catch the finale episode. DC-verse fans will officially meet the Mirror Master and say goodbye to The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his crew all in one action-packed installment of the The CW show.

In The Flash season 6 finale episode, titled "Success Is Assured," Barry takes on a very risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) aka the new Mirror Master has already escaped into the real world and is plotting revenge against her husband Joseph Carver (Eric Nenninger).

Meanwhile, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life.

This episode wasn't meant to be the season 6 finale. The Flash had to shut down production, like many other TV shows and films, due to the pandemic. When it shut down, The Flash had filmed 19 of the planned 22 episodes.

"I know some fans will still be disappointed, but it serves as a good cliffhanger," star Gustin told Entertainment Tonight.

There will still be some story threads that don't get resolved in this finale, he noted, which may be picked up when production is able to resume.

While the finale won't wrap up all of the stories from season 6, it will feature a transformation long in the works — Eva suiting up. "You get to see her in the full Mirror Master suit, which has been so deeply thought out," Dor told Entertainment Weekly. "So much work and heart was put into that suit. Hopefully, it satisfies the fans seeing Eva finally coming into her full 'Mirror Mastress' look. They’re going to see a lot of beautifully shot action stuff with her in that suit. Eva is getting very strong."

While Eva has escaped the Mirror-verse, she left Iris (Candice Patton) trapped inside. And Barry comes up with a dangerous plan to rescue her.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Flash season 6 online. Plus, watch a promo for the finale episode below:

How to watch The Flash season 6 finale anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the The Flash season 6 finale. If you're away from home and can't use your regular services, the right VPN (virtual private network) can help you stream the DC drama.

How to watch The Flash season 6 finale in the US

The Flash season 6 finale starts at 8 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (Tuesday, May 12). But you won’t need a digital antenna or cable TV package to watch it live.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch The Flash season 6 finale live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now, all depending on your local region.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Runaways, Looking for Alaska and Dollface. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Hulu + Live TV offers live programming from over 65 channels, including local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW (depending on your area). And a subscription includes regular Hulu's vast library of shows, movies and originals, including The Handmaid's Tale, Little Fires Everywhere and High Fidelity.

You can also watch The Flash season 6 episodes on demand via The CW app, which is free and does not require a subscription.

How to watch The Flash season 6 finale in Canada

While some Canadians get The CW through their cable package, the best way to watch The Flash season 6 online is on Netflix Canada. New episodes are released weekly the day after the American premiere. That means the finale episode will be available Wednesday, May 13.

Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north, however, need ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Flash season 6 finale in the UK

Brits with a need for speed can watch The Flash season 6 on Sky One every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. BST. Sky subscribers can also watch The Flash season 6 via the Sky Go app.

The British airings are weeks behind the US, so Americans abroad who want to watch the finale live should consider getting ExpressVPN to watch it live.

How to watch The Flash season 6 finale in Australia

Good news, Aussies, you can watch the The Flash season 6 air on the Foxtel network or via the Foxtel Now/Go apps. Americans stuck outside of the country can try out ExpressVPN to watch it live with one of their existing streaming services.

How to watch The Flash seasons 1-5 online

Catch up on all of The Flash's high-speed adventures by streaming seasons 1-5 on Netflix.