How to Watch The Deuce Online: Catch the Season 3 Premiere Tonight

The final season of the latest show from HBO's David Simon is here, and we're guessing you're looking to join the crowd watching with wide eyes. The series stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as a sex worker named Candy (née Eileen Merrell), whose encounters with Vince and Frankie Martino (both played by James Franco) a bartender and a gambler, respectively, bring her to the adult film industry. Here's how to watch season 3 of The Deuce online.

This third season brings both of James Franco characters and Gyllenhaal from the late 1970's and into the 80's. This season is set to focus on big picture topics including the cocaine epidemic in America and the outbreak of HIV, two topics that connect to the porn industry in easy-to-draw lines.

WATCH THE DEUCE ONLINE: WHEN'S SEASON 3 AIRING? The Deuce's third season hits airwaves in the United States at 9pm Eastern and at midnight Pacific. In Canada, The Deuce Season 3 begins at the same date and time as it does in the states: 9pm Eastern. In Australia, Season 3 starts airing tomorrow, Sept. 10 at 9:30pm local time. Audiences watching in the U.K. will have to wait, but we're not sure of the exact date it will stream. I just skimmed the Sky TV schedule, and it was not listed on Sky TV Atlantic, where it's expected to debut.

MORE: The Best Shows Netflix Won't Let Americans Watch (and How to Stream Them)

How to watch The Deuce online anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're an American abroad, but want to watch The Deuce with those tuning in stateside, you're not out of luck. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal

Costing $6.49 per month for a one-year contract, IPVanish lets you have up to 10 simultaneous connections, and works on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS.View Deal

How to watch The Deuce online in the U.S.

In America, HBO's thankfully wide availability means that even cord-cutters can watch The Deuce live. HBO Now costs $14.99 per month and it's available on web browsers, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

HBO is also available as an add-on via Amazon Prime Video Channels and live TV streaming services such as PlayStation Vue and Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you just want to see how The Deuce holds up in the first episode of its third season (or binge the first and second seasons beforehand) there's a free 7-day HBO Now trial you can use to give it a spin. The network also shows the beloved drama Succession and the religious farce sitcom The Righteous Gemstones, which we loved.View Deal

How to watch The Deuce online in Canada

Canadian audiences won't have any wait to watch The Deuce (Brits on the other hand, I've got bad news below), as it airs at the same time in their provinces as it does in the states below. In order to watch, though, you'll need to get Crave, the exclusive home of HBO in Canada. Frustratingly, Crave costs even more with HBO, as you need to pay both the standard $9.99 for the service and an extra $9.99 for the MOVIES + HBO add-on pack.

Looking for top American premium cable content? Crave includes Showtime by default, with the option to add HBO and other networks, such as Starz.View Deal

How to watch The Deuce online in Australia

Canadian audiences won't have any wait to watch The Deuce (Brits on the other hand, I've got bad news below), as it airs at the same time in their provinces as it does in the states below. In order to watch, though, you'll need to get Crave, the exclusive home of HBO in Canada. Frustratingly, Crave costs even more with HBO, as you need to pay both the standard $9.99 for the service and an extra $9.99 for the MOVIES + HBO add-on pack.

Premium TV service Foxtel isn't just the way that Aussies will watch The Deuce. It's also the place to catch Rugby World Cup 2019 action, and its introductory offer includes 6 months of Netflix for free.View Deal

How to watch The Deuce online in the U.K.

If you're in the United Kingdom, I've got some bad news. While The Deuce is expected to stream on Sky Atlantic (via Sky TV), we don't know when exactly it will debut. We will update this article when we find out more.