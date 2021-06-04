How to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — where to stream it online

Ready to get scared? We can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from the privacy of our own homes — and we don't even have to wait for a video on demand release. Yes, the latest chapter of the series that blends the supernatural with true life stories is here to stream (and you may already have access!)

This chapter finds ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren in the most horrifying location ever: the court room. A small-down murder has been blamed on the devil (you read that right), and Ed's taking the stand to say it's a legitimate defense. Of course, the Warrens go out into the field for the true shocks, and we're already hearing of one scene that is tops for the series.

Where to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It online in the U.S.

In the U.S.? You're in luck. HBO Max has The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for the next 31 days, as the latest chapter of its best feature — giving out Warner Pictures movies the same day they hit theaters.

But while there is an ad-supported $9.99 per month plan, that won't let you watch The Conjuring 3 (or any of Warner's big movies). They're limited to the $14.99 per month plan.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. To watch The Conjuring 3 and other blockbusters, you'll need to get the $14.99 per month package.View Deal

How to watch The Conjuring 3 elsewhere

Since HBO Max is exclusive to the U.S., everyone else needs to have a local theater open to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film hit U.S. cinemas today (June 4). It's been in U.K. theaters since May 26, and hit Australian cinemas on June 3.

Canadians may be able to watch online as well, but only via paid video-on-demand. Look at sites like Apple TV/iTunes, Google Play Store and Amazon.