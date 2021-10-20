How to watch The Blacklist season 9 online without cable

The criminal mastermind who now catches criminals is back when you watch The Blacklist season 9 online, even without cable. James Spader returns as Raymond Reddington, a former criminal who works with the FBI to catch other notorious offenders.

The Blacklist season 9 premieres Thursday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Blacklist season 9 sees a big change in the cast after the departure of co-lead Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. In the premiere episode, titled "The Skinner," two years have passed since Liz's death. Her father, Raymond, has disappeared and his whereabouts are unknown. The members of the Task Force have disbanded.

Then, when one of their own is injured in the line of duty, the Task Force is drawn back together. And they'll need Raymond's expertise to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Blacklist season 9 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch The Blacklist season 9 from anywhere

How to watch The Blacklist season 9 online in the US

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch The Blacklist season 9 on Peacock

You can also watch The Blacklist season 9 episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium, which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $9.99.

How to watch The Blacklist season 9 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. In the past, The Blacklist has aired on Sky One and the NOW streaming service. The channel and service come with a Sky TV package, which start at £25.

However, The Blacklist season 9 doesn't currently have a premiere date on Sky One. It could be weeks or even months before it becomes available.

How to watch The Blacklist season 9 in Canada

Canadians can tune into The Blacklist season 9 at the same time as Americans on GlobalTV, if they get the channel, or the Global TV app.

