How to watch the Black Widow movie online: Everything you need to know

Today's the day to figure out how to watch the Black Widow movie. Unlike any MCU movie before it, you have multiple options for how to see it on the day of release. For anyone who isn't going to a theater right now — admittedly, we got our tickets in May — you've got the choice to either spend money on Disney Plus Premier Access or wait a while.

Black Widow arrives in theaters today (July 9), after the last year-plus gave it more release dates than most can remember. But finally we're getting to learn more about Natasha Romanov, as Scarlett Johansson takes the character back home to take care of some personal matters. And see some family, too. Oh, and once you've seen it (because spoilers!) check out our Black Widow post-credits scene explainer if you're trying to figure out what just happened.

Can you remember back to May 2020? That's when we were first supposed to see Black Widow. We've waited a good 14 months since that original window, thanks to the shuttered movie theaters due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Yes, the movie could have come out on Premier Access during those months, but Disney believes Black Widow is worth waiting for the theatrical experience. Hopefully that hasn't dulled fans' interest in a movie that they've long demanded.

Here’s what you need to watch Black Widow online or in theaters:

How and where to watch Black Widow

Black Widow is available to watch in U.S. theaters today (Friday, July 9). But what if you don't want to go to a theater?

Well, you'll need two things: 1) a Disney Plus account and 2) either time or money.

Black Widow costs an extra $30 for anyone looking to watch it soon — as that's the standard price for Disney Plus Premier Access films. And, yes, that's on top of the Disney Plus monthly price.

That could mean big savings, especially for large families. Either way, it is available to watch on Disney Plus Premier Access from here on.

That said, some may want to save even more — by waiting longer. So, if you wait until October 6, three months from this Friday, you'll be able to watch Black Widow then as part of your regular Disney Plus subscription. Disney Plus costs $7.99, though there are discounts for annual subscriptions and bundles available.