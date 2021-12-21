How to watch The Bachelorette season 18 finale and After the Final Rose online

Michelle Young may be getting engaged when you watch The Bachelorette 2021 online tonight, even without cable. Michelle whittled down a cast of 30 men to the final two suitors: Brandon and Nayte. And she's said that she's in love with both of them!

The Bachelorette 2021 start time, channel The Bachelorette 2021 finale and After the Final Rose special airs at 8 p.m. tonight (Dec. 21) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

They'll both meet her parents, then likely pick out engagement rings. But who will Michelle pick to give the final rose? And will the lucky guy actually propose?

Whatever happens, viewers will get all the juicy gossip on the After the Final Rose special.

(Spoilers courtesy of Reality Steve are out there, if you want to go looking.)

Michelle is the second Bachelorette this year, following Katie Thurston. Both were contestants on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. At the end of her season, Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes, but they've since broken up.

Following The Bachelorette, fans are getting The Bachelor 2022 Clayton Echard starting in January.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Bachelorette 2021 finale online right now.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 finale from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelorette 2021 finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 finale in the US

American viewers can tune into the The Bachelorette 2021 finale and After the Final Rose special at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

After airing live on ABC, The Bachelorette 2021 episodes are also available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 finale in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Bachelorette 2021 finale at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

Cordcutters can access their services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2021 finale in the UK

British Bachelor Nation members can watch The Bachelorette 2021 finale on the streaming service Hayu. The episode will drop on Wednesday, the day after the U.S. airing.

Anyone abroad who wants to watch The Bachelorette live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.