How to watch the Apple Event on March 8 — live stream Peek Performance

March 8 is the date set for the next Apple event, dubbed "Peek Performance" and is set to be a potential bumper showcase flush with product reveals and next steps for Apple Silicon.

We're expecting to see a handful of exciting product announcements: from the iPhone SE 3, Mac mini to the iPad Air 5 and potentially more.

Nothing beats the thrill of following those announcements live as they happen, so if the above mentioned devices interest you, you're going to want to make sure you watch the event's live stream. Alternatively, our editors will also make sure that you get all the news as it happens, so make sure to check back with Tom's Guide.

Below, you'll find the exact timings as well as where you can live stream the virtual event. We've also summarized all the potential product reveals to give you an idea of what to expect. So read on to find out how to watch "Peek Performance" Apple event live.

The Peek Performance event will be broadcasting from Apple Park, so viewers can tune in on a virtual basis.

As confirmed by Apple, it's set to start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT on March 8. Make sure to set a reminder on your calendar to avoid missing out on any major reveals.

How to watch Peek Performance Apple event

Apple will live stream the online show in multiple locations, starting with its website as well as on its YouTube channel; the video placeholder for the live stream has already been set up (we've embedded it above).

Our editors will also be on Apple event liveblog duty, so you can follow every announcement along with us for up-to-the-minute news and analysis of the whole thing.

Peek Performance Apple event: What to expect

(Image credit: Apple Lab)

We already have a good idea as to what will be announced, thanks to all of the past leaks and rumors coming from reputable sources. Our global editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer has also analyzed what "Peek Performance" could mean for Apple. "We expect that means the company will be touting how Apple silicon runs circles around the competition in its new products," he explained.

But most importantly, we expect to see the unveiling of the rumored iPhone SE 3. It's possible that Apple's next budget-friendly smartphone will add 5G connectivity while also running on the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup.

There could also be good news on the price front. We've recently reported that the next iPhone SE could cost as little as $300, which would be a whole $100 cheaper compared to the current model.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

Apple could also unveil a new high-end Mac mini. This would correspond with reports coming from two reputable Apple tipsters Mark Gurman and Ross Young. We have recently cross-referenced both sources, which led us to believe that the unveiling of the Mac mini could be imminent.

Gurman had previously said that he expects "at least one new Mac" announcement to be featured at Apple's Spring event, having also hinted that it could be either the new Mac mini or the upgraded 27-inch iMac Pro. Meanwhile, Young recently said that the iMac Pro isn't expected to arrive until summer. So it's possible that the device in question could be the new high-end Mac mini.

According to previous rumors, the device could be powered by one of the newer Apple silicon chips (likely the M1 Pro and M1 Max seen in the latest MacBook Pro models).

But Apple could also announce two computers together. Eurasian Economic Database filings revealed that Apple has listed three unreleased Macs, two of which could be the aforementioned Mac mini and the 27-inch iMac Pro. The same document also hinted that the third device could be a laptop, since the product was described as a portable computing device. We're guessing that it could be either the more affordable MacBook Pro or the refreshed MacBook Air (though the latter seems unlikely since other rumors hint that it won't launch until later this year.

(Image credit: Apple)

We're also eager to see any iPad announcements, and looks like we might finally see an upgraded iPad Air (5th gen). The mid-range tablet will reportedly get an A15 processor of its own, and potentially an OLED display (though we have been seeing contradictory reports on that).

But tablet-wise, Apple could have more in store for us on March 8. Earlier last month, we've reported that two unreleased iPad models were allegedly shipped to India "for testing purposes." This leads us to believe that we might see a refreshed iPad Pro 2022 as well, especially seeing as last year's Spring event focused on the latest iPad Pro lineup.

The above mentioned products are most likely to be featured in the "Peek Performance" event, however, the event could also include other product announcements, including the AirPods Pro 2, according to other rumors.