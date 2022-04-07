How to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream and see the big race online

Tune into the Grand National live stream to experience one of the British rituals, which is back and in full-force. The Grand National at Aintree Racecourse has had a rocky few years, from which it's basically recovered. 2020's edition was called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing a virtual race in its place. And then last year, the horses were back on the track, but there were no spectators allowed.

2022 Grand National live stream The 2022 Grand National takes place Saturday (April 9) at 5.15 p.m. BST (12.15 p.m. ET). The Grand National live stream will be on the ITV Hub in the U.K. — but you can watch it no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN (opens in new tab).

Now? Things are back to normal, with the fans back at Aintree to revel in the races. Speaking of which, each day of the three days of The Grand National Meeting have seven races, but it's all building to the penultimate race, which takes place at 5.15 p.m. local BST.

And while gamblers may wager some cash on a horse, predicting which of the 40 horses and riders will take first place in the steeplechase is difficult at best. That said, we do have the current news. Both Caribean Boy (trained by Nicky Henderson) and Garclas (Gordon Elliott) are out right now, while Eclair Surf and Fortescue made the cut.

The glass ceiling-shattering Rachael Blackmore will be back again this year, looking to repeat with Minella Times. The favorites, though, are Snow Leopardess and Delta Work, with Any Second Now and Escaria Ten right behind.

Wondering how to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream? You'll find all the answers below!

How to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream anywhere on Earth

Just because you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, it doesn't mean you can't watch the Grand National live stream. That's because you can tune into the big race on Saturday via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you to use? We've tested lots of services and our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the race.

How to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream for free in the UK

If you're in the U.K., you'll be able to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream on free-to-air television — because ITV will be showing the whole race (in Scotland, it's on STV).

As well as being on the main ITV channel, you'll be able to watch a Grand National live stream on the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). You need a valid UK TV license to be able to watch ITV Hub and you also need an active account, but the service is 100% free to use. ITV also has an app for ITV Hub, available from the Google Play Store (opens in new tab) and the Apple App Store (opens in new tab). You'll also find ITV Hub on most smart TVs and the best Roku devices, among others.

On Thursday, ITV1 coverage began at 1:45 p.m. BST, and it starts the same time on Friday. The first and last races will be omitted.

Grand National coverage on Saturday (April 9) begins at 2 p.m. BST), with the big race itself due to start at 5.15 p.m (12.15 p.m. ET).

But don't worry if you're not at home in the U.K. when the Grand National live stream takes place — you can watch it wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream in the US

We can't find anywhere showing the Grand National live stream in the U.S, which means your best bet is probably to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Remember that if you're tuning into ITV Hub from the U.S., you still need to have a valid U.K. TV license in order to use the service.

How to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream in Canada

If you're on the hunt for a 2022 Grand National live stream in Canada, you can find it on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab), with coverage starting at 9 a.m. ET.

And of course Canadians who aren't in their home country can also use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to follow it wherever they happen to be.

How to watch the 2022 Grand National live stream in Australia

In Australia, the 2022 Grand National live stream will likely be shown on the Sky Thoroughbred Central (opens in new tab) channel, the same place it was last year. The race starts at 2.15 a.m. AEST on Sunday (April 10).

Once again, one of the best VPN services will help Australians who aren't at home tune in to the streaming services they already subscribe to.

2022 Grand National runners and riders