How to watch Tehran season 2 online: release date and time

It's almost time to watch Tehran season 2 on Apple TV Plus — and Tamar just got the help that (we hope) she needed. After the first season saw Mossad agent and hacker Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) fail to destroy Iran's nuclear reactor, a new ally has arrived to help her try and get things right again.

Season 1 of Tehran drew positive comparisons to Homeland and 24, with double-crossing and secret operative reveals to constantly keep audiences on their toes. Things ended in a true state of chaos with the reveal that the Iranians had set her up the whole time.

And since that season concluded with Israeli pilots being shot down left and right, and Tamar and her ally Milad on the run, it's all too likely that season 2 will pick off right where season 1 ended. Tamar's likely still processing the shock of Yael's revelation that she was working against her (though Yael isn't around anymore, now that Faraz took her out).

Hopefully she can trust Marjan Montazeri (Glenn Close), her new ally who's come to save her after the events of season 1. That is, unless Marjan is also a double-agent.

Tehran season 1 earned a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, so we're hoping season 2 gets a similarly strong reception. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Tehran season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

When does Tehran season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Tehran season 2 is scheduled to debut on Apple TV Plus on Friday (May 6) at 3 a.m ET, with its first two episodes released at the same time. The eight-episode season will unfurl with one new episode on each of the following Fridays.

But expect it to possibly arrive earlier. We've noticed that Apple TV Plus shows can often debut at 9 p.m. ET on the night before scheduled debuts.

How to watch Tehran season 2 for free online

You can sample Tehran for free, provided you've not signed up for Apple's streaming service before. That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. You could even watch the entire two seasons for free, if you're able to wait until the week of the finale.

You can watch Tehran season 2 for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features excellent originals such as The Afterparty, Severance and Pachinko.

Tehran season 2 trailers

The official Tehran season 2 trailer focuses on how Tamar is in a state of adaptation, following the mistakes of last season. Marjan has been sent into the fire to help her in this endeavor, and their targets are aware their lives are in danger. Tamar also warns Milad (Shervin Alenabi) that her ability to protect him could become compromised.

The below teaser trailer for Tehran season 2 shows how Tamar's new colleague Marjan is plenty intimidating. She demands complete transparency from Tamaar, as her life is now on the line.

Tehran season 2 episodes

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There are eight episodes of Tehran season 2, and Apple TV Plus is releasing the first two together. Then, the rest come one at a time on the following Fridays.

Tehran season 2 episode 1: May 6

Tehran season 2 episode 2: May 6

Tehran season 2 episode 3: May 13

Tehran season 2 episode 4: May 20

Tehran season 2 episode 5: May 27

Tehran season 2 episode 6: June 3

Tehran season 2 episode 7: June 10

Tehran season 2 episode 8: June 17

How to watch Tehran season 2 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Tehran season 2 and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.