How to watch Station Eleven episode 10 online: finale release date and time

When we watch Station Eleven episode 10 online, we see the finale of one of the most beloved HBO shows in recent history (and a good reminder of why HBO Max is highly ranked in our best streaming services list).

An adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's shockingly prescient 2014 novel, Station Eleven just aired two of its strongest episodes yet, which included some of the least-expected moments yet, in Jeevan's incredibly odd trip to a department store/maternity ward.

Station Eleven episode 10 release time and date Date: Station Eleven episode 10 arrives Thursday (Jan. 13).

Time: 3 a.m. ET.

In the Station Eleven finale sneak peek, we heard Tyler Leander encourage Kirsten to leave, but the overall vibe of the trailer says that's not happening any time soon. Elizabeth and Clark, the ersatz leaders of The Museum of Civilization at The Severn City Airport don't just need to see their performance. They believe it to be of the utmost importance. Or at least that's what they say. Elizabeth may be swayed to at least open the doors on their people, due to her son Tyler's return.

Back in the "before" timeline, it appears we're going to see more of Miranda (Danielle Deadwyler), who gets a call from — you guessed it — Clark. Yes, the artist behind the Station Eleven graphic novel (within the series) looks like she'll be getting prominent placement.

But this is all to say, "wait, where's Jeevan?" While we saw him at peace in the present day at that pond, is there any chance he and Kirsten will reconnect? Will he help her free Sarah from Elizabeth and Clark's control?

In the U.S., Station Eleven episode 10 arrives this Thursday (Jan. 13) at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Station Eleven online in Canada

Forunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Station Eleven (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform has received new episodes of Station Eleven on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Station Eleven online in the UK

So, we've got a bit of bad news for our friends across the pond. Station Eleven arrives in the UK on StarzPlay on Jan. 30.

How to watch Station Eleven online in Australia

Aussies have a good situation here. The streamer Stan gets Station Eleven the same day as everyone else

