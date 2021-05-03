How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney Plus: Release date, episodes and more

Star Wars: The Bad Batch details Episode 1 release date: Tuesday, May 4 (3 a.m. ET)

Next episodes: Fridays at (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen, Stephen Stanton

Showrunner: Dave Filoni

Writer: Jennifer Corbett

Episodes: 14

May the 4th be with you when you watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch this week! And we're not just getting one episode, we're getting a pair of episodes this week. It gets better, too, as The Bad Batch will a super-sized premiere episode, that's more than twice as long as its average episode. So grab your clones and get ready. It's about to go down.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will follow the titular group of experimental clones, and while their skills are elite, their ability to get along may not be as perfected. The series takes place in the aftermath of the Clone War (and the series that shares that name), which you can watch on Disney Plus to get ready.

The "Batch" are comprised of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair, and each of their names is a tip-off as to their particular set of skills. While all of them are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen joins the voice cast as bounty hunter Fennec Shand, and Stephen Stanton voices Admiral Tarkin.

Reviews have yet to drop for The Bad Batch, so while many will have high hopes (The Clone Wars was beloved by fans and critics alike), there's not much to say on the promise of the series. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney Plus.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is going to exclusively stream on Disney Plus. The first episode comes out Tuesday, May 4 at 3 a.m. ET. Following episodes will bow at the same time on following Fridays.

How to watch Star Wars: The Bad Batch internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes

The leaked details of Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes revealed that there are 14 episodes in total, with The Bad Batch episode 1 ("Aftermath") running a super-sized 75 minutes. The episode description says "The clones of The Bad Batch find themselves in a changing galaxy after The Clone Wars."

Episode 2 and 3 are closer to a half hour, and the leaked descriptions state "The Bad Batch visit an old contact" in episode 2 ("Cut and Run") while "The Batch gets stuck on a desolate moon," in episode 3 ("Replacements").