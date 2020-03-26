How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online: Stream from anywhere right now

Set your coordinates and hit engage: you can watch the Star Trek: Picard finale online right now.

The latest Star Trek series debuted on Jan. 23 on CBS All Access. It finds the retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) living quietly on his family vineyard nearly 20 years after the events of the movie Star Trek: Nemesis.

Picard is still struggling with the death of Data and the destruction of the Romulans' home planet in that film, but he's drawn back to space when he encounters a troubled young woman with a mysterious background. Over the course of 10 episodes, Picard returns to space to explore her origins and why she's so special. Read out Star Trek: Picard review.

We've got the complete guide to the show, including the cast, plot and everything you'd need to figure out how to watch Star Trek: Picard's finale online.

Star Trek: Picard finale online: Release date on CBS All Access The Star Trek: Picard finale arrived on CBS All Access today (March 26 at 3 a.m. ET | 7 a.m. GMT). Those outside of the U.S. will get the episode during the following 24 hours.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online anywhere on Earth

If you're abroad, but want to watch the Star Trek: Picard finale ASAP, you're not out of luck. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go, using the subscription you already pay for.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online in the US

If you want to stream the Star Trek: Picard finale in the states, you can watch on CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month for the ad-free version.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online in the UK and Australia

How to watch Star Trek: Picard finale online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch a broadcast of Star Trek: Picard on CTV Sci-Fi Channel at 8 p.m. local time every Thursday. After the broadcast, it will stream online on Crave.

Star Trek: Picard finale trailer

Watch the Star Trek: Picard finale promo here:

Star Trek: Picard cast: Who's in it?

Patrick Stewart stars in his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, the former captain of the Enterprise starship and later an admiral.

Isa Briones also stars as Dajh, a mysterious young woman who comes to Picard for help. Other cast members include Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati; Santiago Cabrera as Chris Rios, a former Starfleet officer who pilots a transport ship; Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, a former intelligence officer and Rios's partner; Harry Treadaway as Narek, a Romulan agent; and Evan Evagora as Elnor, a Romulan refugee who is fiercely loyal to Picard.

Star Trek: Picard has also featured cameos from Star Trek actors Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh.

Star Trek: Picard plot: What's the show about?

Star Trek: Picard takes place 18 years after the events of the movie Star Trek: Nemesis. Admiral Jean-Luc Picard is retired from Starfleet and living on his family vineyard. His quiet life is disrupted when a young woman named Dahj comes to him for help from a threat and to uncover her mysterious origins. Picard ends up assembling a new crew on a new ship to return to space so he can figure out who Dahj really is and why she's special.