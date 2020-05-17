How to watch Snowpiercer online: Release date, cast, trailer and more

Snowpiercer start time, channel Snowpiercer series premiere airs Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

All aboard to watch Snowpiercer online and see TNT's series reboot of the film by Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho.

Like the movie, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world that is a frozen wasteland. The remnants of humankind live on a perpetually moving train that's a hotbed of tensions over class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival. Since the show is a reboot, there's a new Snowpiercer cast led by Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Both Snowpiercer projects are adapted from the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige (also like the movie). Bong's 2013 film was his English language debut and received a ton of critical acclaim. The series reboot was been in the works for several years and has experienced numerous delays — passing through several writers and showrunners and even switching from networks. But now Snowpiercer is in the hands of Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson and a permanent home on TNT.

While the show features new characters, it will delve into similar issues as the movies — particularly the divide between the wealthy, elite front-of-train passengers and the poor, oppressed people at the back of the train.

"As a fan of the film and reading the scripts, it broadens the world exponentially. and that's one of the advantages of TV, you have time," Diggs explained to reporters in 2017. "So the politics that are hinted at in the film are explored in much more depth, and the mechanism of the train [is explored further] — just the little things that create a world, world specificity. It's the thing, specifics, it's why i'm a sci-fi nerd."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Snowpiercer online.

How can I watch Snowpiercer online with a VPN?

If you're in a country with geo-restrictions, you don't need to miss out on watching Snowpiercer online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

View Deal

How do I watch Snowpiercer episode 1 online in the US?

In the U.S., Snowpiercer episode 1 premieres Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern on TNT. But you'll need a digital antenna or cable package to watch.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Snowpiercer on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of the best cable TV alternatives, we recommend Sling TV which gives you $10 off the first month of your subscription. Hulu with Live TV is our next choice, since it has original programming like Handmaid's Tale, Devs and Ramy. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a great option if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Sling TV offers affordable packages starting at $30 per month (with $10 off the first month) that have many of your favorite channels, including TNT, TBS, AMC, Comedy Central, ESPN, FX, HGTV and Syfy. View Deal

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox in select cities. You can also watch cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.View Deal

How can I watch watch Snowpiercer online in the UK

Good news, Brits: You can watch Snowpiercer on Netflix UK starting May 25. That's over a week after its American deubt, though, so Yanks stuck in the U.K. might want to check out ExpressVPN so they don't have to wait and can stream the premiere from the service they're already paying for.

How to watch watch Snowpiercer online in Canada

There's mixed news for Canadians. Snowpiercer season 1 is coming to Netflix Canada — but there's no release date yet Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Snowpiercer trailer

Since Snowpiercer has been in the works for so long, there are quite a few teasers and trailers out there. Check out a few of the most recent ones below.

Snowpiercer TV show cast

The Snowpiercer cast is all new for the reboot series. Leading the way is Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill, a first class passenger who serves as the Voice of the Train and makes the PA system's daily announcements. Though many of her peers look down on lower class passengers, Melanie is curiously fascinated by them.

Daveed Diggs is Layton Well, a quiet thinker and prisoner who is barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail section of the train. He's addicted to the industrial waste drug Chronole and tends to a cage of rats.

Here's who else is in the Snowpiercer cast:

Alison Wright as Lilah Anderson : A careful, quiet, independent thinker who lives with her husband and daughter in a fourth-class cabin and works in the train's nail salon.

: A careful, quiet, independent thinker who lives with her husband and daughter in a fourth-class cabin and works in the train's nail salon. Mickey Sumner as Bess Till : An empathetic, savvy brakeman who is part of the train's security force and finds herself at the center of a mystery that rocks the train's uneasy status quo.

: An empathetic, savvy brakeman who is part of the train's security force and finds herself at the center of a mystery that rocks the train's uneasy status quo. Annalise Basso as LJ Anderson : A quiet and diligent girl who lives with her parents in a fourth-class cabin and works in the greenhouse car.

: A quiet and diligent girl who lives with her parents in a fourth-class cabin and works in the greenhouse car. Sasha Frolova as Pixi Aariak : A mysterious "chameleon" who returns to the front of the train after a three-year sentence in the prison car and struggles to acclimate to her old life.

: A mysterious "chameleon" who returns to the front of the train after a three-year sentence in the prison car and struggles to acclimate to her old life. Benjamin Haigh as Fergus McConnell : A passenger who lives in the back of the train and helps his mother care for his sick father.

: A passenger who lives in the back of the train and helps his mother care for his sick father. Katie McGuinness as Josie McConnell : Fergus' mother, who lives in poverty at the tail of the train.

: Fergus' mother, who lives in poverty at the tail of the train. Roberto Urbina as Avi : A member of the Breach Team, the train's equivalent of a fireman.

: A member of the Breach Team, the train's equivalent of a fireman. Susan Park as Jinju : The chef at the train's finest restaurant.

: The chef at the train's finest restaurant. Lena Hall as Sayori : The train's archivist who is responsible for maintaining records and a member of the upper management.

: The train's archivist who is responsible for maintaining records and a member of the upper management. Sam Otto as John "Oz" Osweiller : A young brakeman and security force member.

: A young brakeman and security force member. Sheila Vand as Zarah

Iddo Goldberg as Bennett : One of the original engineers who helped design the train.

: One of the original engineers who helped design the train. Jaylin Fletcher as Miles: One of the few children in the tail end of the train. Whip smart and talented, he has the intelligence to potentially move up the train if he can get a coveted apprenticeship.

In addition to these main cast members, there are numerous recurring actors:

Timothy V. Murphy as Commander Grey : A former Special Forces, British SAS enjoys combat

: A former Special Forces, British SAS enjoys combat Happy Anderson as Klimpt : A research scientist-turned-doctor who oversees those sentenced to the coffin-like Drawers.

: A research scientist-turned-doctor who oversees those sentenced to the coffin-like Drawers. Jonathan Lloyd Walker as Big John : A poor passenger from the back of the train forced to perform harsh slave-like labor.

: A poor passenger from the back of the train forced to perform harsh slave-like labor. Aleks Paunovic as Bojan Boscovic : A large and fearsome-looking Breachworker, one of the most dangerous jobs on the train.

: A large and fearsome-looking Breachworker, one of the most dangerous jobs on the train. Shaun Toub as Terence : A charming, dangerous janitor-turned-gangster who rules the Black Market.

: A charming, dangerous janitor-turned-gangster who rules the Black Market. Kerry O'Malley as Lilah Folger : A former corporate lawyer from old money who is fiercely protective of her daughter LJ

: A former corporate lawyer from old money who is fiercely protective of her daughter LJ Aaron Glenane as The Last Australian : A scrappy tailie charmer from Perth

: A scrappy tailie charmer from Perth Fiona Vroom as Miss Gillies : A school teacher who is responsible for educating Snowpiercer's next generation.

: A school teacher who is responsible for educating Snowpiercer's next generation. Chelsea Harris as Syke s: A covert operative with questionable loyalties.

s: A covert operative with questionable loyalties. Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra (season 2; guest season 1): A self-assured 17-year-old, wise beyond her years, with mysterious connections to the history of Snowpiercer.

(season 2; guest season 1): A self-assured 17-year-old, wise beyond her years, with mysterious connections to the history of Snowpiercer. Steven Ogg as Pike (season 2; recurring season 1): A hardened and battle-scarred leader in the Tail and a warrior of his people.

Snowpiercer season 2 cast

TNT has already renewed Snowpiercer for a second season. Scratch that — TBS renewed it for a second season when the show was going to move from TNT to its sibling network. However, the move was scrapped and TNT took Snowpiercer back. Season 2 is still in cards, though, and a few cast members have already been announced. Some of the recurring or guest stars from season 1, like Blanchard and Ogg, will become series regulars in season 2. Here's who's joining them: