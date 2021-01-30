How to watch SNL online: See John Krasinski host Saturday Night Live

It's time to watch SNL online, because wow there's a lot for the crew at Studio 8H to unpack. This is the long running sketch-comedy show's first new episode of 2021, and in the time since it went off the air on December 19, we've had an attempted insurrection, an impeachment, an inauguration and somehow GameStop stock is at the top of the news hour.

And here to break it all down for us will be The Office's own John Krasinski. Will he talk about how his film A Quiet Place Part II keeps getting its release date pushed back? Or will he explain what Peacock is and why it just acquired the WWE Network?

While musical guest Machine Gun Kelly is probably set to entertain with his new emo-forward songs, a more befitting guest would be Billy Joel. The cast of characters we've seen on our TV are more befitting of the lyrics to a new version of "We Don't Start The Fire" as any moment in our history.

Further, there's a big question as to how much Alec Baldwin we'll get now that Donald J. Trump is out of office. This could likely be the character's swan song, or maybe just the start of him taking over a corner of Weekend Update.

This SNL episode will be performed in front of the traditional live studio audience at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center. Previous episodes were performed remotely due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the production is continuing to follow to safety regulations, including a reduced capacity and face mask wearing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch SNL online:

How to watch SNL online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch SNL online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch SNL on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

Saturday Night Live episodes also appear on Hulu the day after they air.

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 46 episodes will air on Sky Comedy the day after the U.S. on Sunday evenings.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Saturday Night Live season 46 premiere in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch SNL on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV.