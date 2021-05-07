How to watch SNL online: Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live

is snl new? Yes, there is a new SNL on May 8 — and Elon Musk is hosting.

SNL starts at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

It airs on NBC, which is on Sling.

The Tesla army revs its engines to watch SNL online, as Elon Musk takes the famed stage at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center to host for the first time. Yes, the pot-smoking meme czar is here to turn SNL on its head, and provoke some laughs about his bizarre life.

That will likely include one of Musk's favorite topics: Dogecoin. SNL’s audience may find themselves in over their heads, asking “What is Dogecoin?” And while SNL may not explain this crypto outright, our guide to the top cryptocurrency performers in recent months has you covered.

Musk may not be a traditional type of SNL host, but he's not the first of his kind either. SNL show-runner Lorne Michaels has a proclivity to bringing in charismatic personalities who are divisive enough to draw big ratings. Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump being the most notable example.

Musk may try and recreate his famous Joe Rogan interview, where the two rambled through a cloud of marijuana. Musk's appreciation of marijuana is also likely to raise something of a bit between him and SNL cast member Pete Davidson, who is himself sober, after years of being the series' resident stoner.

Joining Musk will be musical guest Miley Cyrus, who is also familiar with being the subject of public scrutiny.

Previous episodes were performed remotely due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the production is continuing to follow to safety regulations, including a reduced capacity and face mask wearing.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch SNL online:

How to watch SNL online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Saturday Night Live if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching SNL using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. Plus, if you're ready to commit now, signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch SNL online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Saturday Night Live if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch SNL on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

Saturday Night Live episodes also appear on Hulu the day after they air.

Sling TV packs NBC stations, making it easy to watch SNL without cable. It's a part of the Sling Blue package, which includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select regions), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch SNL in the UK

Great news for Brits! Saturday Night Live season 46 episodes will air on Sky Comedy the day after the U.S. on Sunday evenings.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch SNL in Canada

Up North, Canadians can watch SNL on the same day and time as Americans on Global TV.