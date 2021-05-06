How to watch Shrill season 3 (final season) on Hulu

Say goodbye to Aidy Bryant's Annie when you watch Shrill season 3 on Hulu. This is the final season of the comedy, putting it on our list of the biggest TV shows canceled or ending in 2021. We're sad to see it go, but at least it's going out with a "beautiful ending" according to Bryant.

Shrill season 3 continues to follow Annie, an overweight journalist who is happy with her body — though not with the rest of her life. She's got a lot to deal with, including an overbearing and eccentric boss, an annoying boyfriend, online trolls and society's fatphobia in general.

At least the annoying boyfriend part has been handled, since Annie dumped Ryan (Luka Jones) at the end of season 2. In the first episode of Shrill season 3, Annie jumps back into the dating world — though with mixed results. She also has a disturbing experience at the doctor's office. And her job may be in danger since The Thorn faces major cutbacks.

Here's everything you need to watch Shrill season 3.

How to watch Shrill season 3 on Hulu

All eight episodes of Shrill season 3 will begin streaming on Hulu, after dropping on May 7 at 12 a.m. ET.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch Shrill season 3 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Shrill season 3 is exclusively on Hulu, and Hulu is only available in the U.S.

If you're a subscriber who is traveling abroad, you'll need help accessing the service. Check out our guide to the best VPNs.

Shrill season 3 trailer

The Shrill season 3 trailer starts off with Annie refusing to be body-shamed once again, this time by her own doctor. From there, we get a sneak peek at the other storylines in the final season, including potential layoffs at her job, her whirlwind dating life with "nasty boys" and what looks like an epic girls' night out.

Shrill season 3 cast

The cast of Shrill is led by Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton, a Portland resident and journalist at The Thorn.

She is joined by: