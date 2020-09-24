How to watch Secret Society of Second-Born Royals: Disney Plus release date, cast, reviews

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals: release date, cast Release date: September 25

Cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble and Élodie Yung star

Director: Anna Mastro

Age rating: NR

Run time: 1 hr 36 min



Imagine Prince Harry with a superpower. That's the premise when you watch Secret Society of Second-Born Royals on Disney Plus. The new sci-fi/action YA movie follows a teen princess who is second to the line of her kingdom's throne and discovers she has special powers to help keep peace in the realm.

The rebellious and punk rock-loving Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) has zero interest in the royal way of life ... until she learns she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society whose purpose is to keep the peace throughout the kingdom of Illyria.

Sam joins the training program for the new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world. Sounds like The Princess Diaries mashed up with the Marvel movies.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Secret Society of Second-Born Royals on Disney Plus. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Secret Society of Second-Born Royals in the US, Canada and the UK

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be released exclusively on Disney Plus this Friday, September 25.

Disney Plus is available in the US, Canada, UK and western Europe.

Disney Plus offers a very affordable $6.99 standalone package — which gives you the whole Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian. There's also a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which could be used as a cable TV alternative.View Deal

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals cast

The cast of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is headlined by Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam, princess and second in line to the throne of Illyria. She is joined by:

Skylar Astin as Professor James Morrow

as Professor James Morrow Élodie Yung as Catherine

as Catherine Niles Fitch as Tuma

as Tuma Ashley Liao as Eleanor

as Eleanor Noah Lomax as Mike

as Mike Faly Rakotohavana as Matteo

as Matteo Isabella Blake-Thomas as January

as January Olivia Deeble as Roxana

as Roxana Greg Bryk as Inmate 34

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals reviews

Here's a roundup of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals reviews:

New York Times: "A weird blend of toddler temptations (weaponized butterflies, lots of princesses) and adult politics (anti-monarchist protests, a bomb threat at a coronation), Second-Born Royals doesn’t know how to be kid-friendly without being dumb. "

IndieWire: "Sometimes this movie feels like playing peek-a-boo with a 10-year-old, and sometimes it feels like trying to teach a nursery school class about the value of protest in a seemingly hopeless political ecosystem. It never feels worth watching."

CNN: "Still, it's slick and generally solid comic-book-style fun, with uniforms and everything, as these youths discover their powers and Astin provides welcome humor as the group's able if exasperated mentor. The story even weaves in a slightly weightier theme regarding the whole issue of royalty, without getting bogged down by it."

Commonsense Media: "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is a great idea for a Disney franchise or series, but as a standalone film it falls a little flat. Though a narrator tells us this isn't your typical "princess story," the film does follow what feels like a formula of rebellious teen turned empowered superhero, complete with princess status (and ball gown). "