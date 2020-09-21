How to watch Schitt's Creek online: How to stream the Emmy award-winning series from anywhere on earth

After it kicked butt at the Emmy's, everyone wants to watch Schitt's Creek online. The previously-cult fave comedy has become a genuine pop culture phenomenon after it hit Netflix (formerly just on Pop TV, which not many had)

But after six seasons, Schitt's Creek closed up, and those in the US or Canada, could watch the series finale live -- though anyone who missed it is still waiting. But don't worry if you're one of new fans — you can still watch all five seasons of Schitt's Creek online, with relative ease.

Yesterday (Sept. 20) at the 2020 Emmys, Schitt's Creek set the new record for most wins in a single season for a comedy, with 9 trophies.

Those wins included Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Eugene Levy), Best Supporting Comedy Actor (Dan Levy), Best Comedy Actress (Catherine O'Hara) and Best Supporting Comedy Actress (Annie Murphy).

Want to know what the buzz is all about? Here's how to watch Schitt's Creek online:

How to watch Schitt's Creek anywhere, with a VPN

Americans aren't up a proverbial Schitt's Creek if they're out of town and away from their TV. Watching the final season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Schitt's Creek online in the US

Want to stream Schitt's Creek? Netflix is your best bet. The service has the majority of the show, and unless you do nothing but watch the Rose family's misadventures, you won't have too much spare time once you're done, if season 6 release date windows (see below) are to be believed.

The first 5 seasons of Schitt's Creek are on Netflix, so new fans can get all caught up on the story of the Rose family, who find themselves living in a motel in a small town after all their funds have gone dry.

Schitt's Creek Season 6 on Netflix US

American Netflix users may get to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 next month. On an episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones, creator and star Dan Levy spilled the beans that Oct. 2020 was the Netflix release window for Schitt's Creek S6.

CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait told the podcast Content Canada that "We’re not going to do deals that hurt the long-term viability of our domestic industry. A number of countries have done deals, as we did, with Netflix … and over time we start to see that we’re feeding the growth of Netflix, or we’re feeding the growth of Amazon, rather than feeding our own domestic business and industry."

But for now, if you've yet to check into the Rosebud Motel, you don't have to wait to catch up. You can watch Schitt's Creek on Netflix right now, as the streaming titan has the first five seasons of the show for your binge-watching pleasure.

How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in Canada

Oh, Canada, you're stuck with us in the States, waiting on Schitt's Creek season 6 to hit Netflix. We'll update this post when that goes live.

How to watch Schitt's Creek season 6 in the UK

Well, this must be nice. Everyone in the UK (as well as Australia and New Zealand) can watch all of Schitt's Creek on their Netflix now.

It was announced back in March: