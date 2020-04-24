How to watch RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race online: Start time, channel, cast

R U ready ... to watch RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race online? The four-episode reality show spinoff, hosted by the iconic RuPaul, will feature 12 celebrities who get makeovers and are mentored by former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The spinoff follows new episodes of RuPaul's Dragon Race season 12 Friday nights on VH1, okurrr? In each episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, three celebrities will open up their hearts and minds to the transformative power of drag.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race channel, show time The RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiere airs on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on VH1.

With the help of past "Queen Supremes," they will take part in fan-favorite challenges and sashay down the runway. One will be crowned America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar and win a cash prize for their chosen charity.

"'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,'" said Emmy-winning host and producer RuPaul in a statement. "We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time."

So which celebrities will be vying for queen status? Well, that's a secret (it's right there in the show's title). The only celeb confirmed to compete is actor Nico Tortorella (Younger).

We do know who the previous drag queen mentors will be: Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online anywhere, with a VPN

Trying to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online, but thwarted because you're away from home and geo-fenced restrictions took away the service you're paying for? Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race in the US

If you're in the U.S., henny, you can watch the RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race premiere on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on VH1 — if you have a cable subscription that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get VH1 on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling, a budget-friendly option that costs $35 per month when you add in the Lifestyle Extra package you need for VH1. Fubo TV is also a great choice. It's more expensive, but offers over 108 channels.

Either of the Sling TV packages — both Sling Blue and Sling Orange — are compatible with the Lifestyle Extra (which also adds Oxygen, Cooking Channel, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Drama) add-on. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

Fubo is a comprehensive live TV streaming service. Their base-level Standard package comes with 108 channels, 500 hours of Cloud DVR storage and three simultaneous streams for $59.99 per month. If you're not sure that Fubo TV is the right fit for your streaming needs, they offer a one-week free trial so you can test it out.View Deal

If you miss an episode or want to re-watch an episode after it airs live, you can purchase episodes from iTunes or Amazon Prime starting the next day (Saturdays).

How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race in the UK

British glamazons, we've got some disappointing (though not terrible) news. Right now, there's no confirmation of when RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be available to stream on Netflix UK.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 has hit Netflix UK the day after airing in the U.S., every Saturday. Let's hope Secret Celebrity Drag Race sashays its way to the streamer in a similarly fast fashion.

How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs the same day (but a different time) as the U.S., every Friday at 9:30 p.m. Pacific on OutTV.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-11

The first six seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race are available to stream on Hulu with a subscription. The first five seasons are also available on Amazon Prime Video.

RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-11 are all available for purchase on iTunes and YouTube in the US. Internationally, the series is available on Netflix.

You can also watch two seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars on Hulu.