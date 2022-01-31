How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World online

Who will be Queen of the World? It's almost time to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World online to see international queens sashay on the spinoff show. For the first time in her-story, queens from around the world gather to be named the global glamazon. The 2022 Winter Olympics aren't the only hot competition going on this month!

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World start time, channel RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World debuts at 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. GMT on Tuesday, February 1.

• U.S. — Watch on WOW Presents Plus

• U.K. — Watch on BBC Three

Nine queens from the Drag Race franchise will re-enter the Werk Room to face off for the title of the first-ever Queen of the Mothertucking World. They include: Drag Race UK alums Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl Hole; two American queens, Jujubee and Mo Heart; Canada's Jimbo and Lemon; Janey Jacké from Drag Race Holland; and Drag Race Thailand judge Pangina Heals competing as a contestant for the first time.

Drag Race UK judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will be seated at the table again. They will be joined by guest judges including Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Keegan.

Here's everything you need to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World. Plus, watch an intro video of the cast below:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World in the US

U.S. fans can watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World premiere Tuesday, February 1 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on WOW Presents Plus, a streaming service that focuses on drag.

WOW Presents Plus is the only streaming service featuring Werq The World, UNHhhh with Trixie and Katya, and hundreds of other World of Wonder originals, documentaries, specials, and LGBTQ+ programming.

The service costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World in the UK

British drag fans can watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World for free! The show is airing on BBC Three, which is relaunching as a television channel. It will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World in Canada

R-U ready, Canadians? Because RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World will be available on the same day as the U.S. airing via Crave.

Crave has a 7-day free trial, so you can check out all that it has to offer.

