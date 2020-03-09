Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 online: Channel, UK schedule, winners

Ready to sashay away? If you're wondering how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 online, we've got everything you need to know about the drag queen reality competition series, including all the details about the cast, episodes, judges and more.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premiered Friday, Feb. 28 and continues to air every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. The new season is even more glamorous, hilarious and meme-able than ever before.

“Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality,” RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly. “Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 live stream anywhere on Earth

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 in the US

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, if you have a cable subscription that includes the network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 on a live TV streaming service that offers VH1:

Fubo TV : Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99 Philo : 59 channels and unlimited DVR for $20

59 channels and unlimited DVR for $20 Sling TV: Starting at $30 per month. VH1 comes with the Lifestyle Extra package for $5

If you miss an episode or want to re-watch an episode after it airs live, you can purchase episodes from iTunes or Amazon Prime starting the next day (Saturdays).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 in the UK

UK viewers can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 every week on Netflix UK the day after the US broadcast. That means every week, RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 will be on Netflix UK on Saturdays, starting Sat., Feb. 29.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 in Canada

For RuPaul's Drag Race fans in Canada, the show airs on OutTV at the same time as it does on VH1, so Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 cast

The contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 are:

Aiden Zhane (29, from Acworth, Georgia)

Brita (34, from New York City, New York)

Crystal Methyd (28, from Springfield, Missouri)

Dahlia Sin (28, from Los Angeles, California)

Gigi Goode (21, from Los Angeles, California)

Heidi N Closet (24, from Ramseur, North Carolina)

Jackie Cox (34, from New York City, New York)

Jaida Essence Hall (32, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Jan (26, from New York City, New York)

Nicky Doll (28, from New York City, New York)

Rock M. Sakura (28, from San Francisco, California)

Sherry Pie (27, from New York City, New York)

Widow Von'Du (30, from Kansas City, Missouri)

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 guest judges

A-list stars will continue to stop by RuPaul's Drag Race in season 12:

Nicki Minaj, rapper (premiere episode on Feb. 28)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman

Chaka Khan, singer

Daisy Ridley, actress

Daniel Franzese, actor

Jeff Goldblum, actor

Jonathan Bennett, actor and TV host

Leslie Jones, comedian and actress

Normani, singer

Olivia Munn, actress

Rachel Bloom, actress

Robyn, singer

Thandie Newton, actress

Whoopi Goldberg, actress and TV host

Winnie Harlow, model

Yalitza Aparicio, actress

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 episode winners and eliminations

Season 12, Episode 1 (air date: Feb. 28)

RuPaul surprised the first seven contestants with the news that nobody would be eliminated that week. And then came another shocker: Six more queens would enter the competition.

The top two queens: Gigi Goode and Widow Von'Du

Challenge Winner: Widow Von'Du

Season 12, Episode 2 (air date: March 6)

Six new queens entered the fray and met the seven original cast members.

The top two queens: Jaida Essence Hall and Sherry Pie

Challenge Winner: Jaida Essence Hall

Season 12, Episode 3 (air date: March 13)

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-11

The first six seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race are available to stream on Hulu with a subscription. The first five seasons are also available on Amazon Prime Video.

RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-11 are all available for purchase on iTunes and YouTube in the US. Internationally, the series is available on Netflix.