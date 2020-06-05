How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 online: Start time, channel, cast

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 start time, channel RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 episode 1 premieres Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

R U ready ... to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 online? The VH1 reality show returns with a brand new cast and a shocking new twist that changes how the queens get eliminated. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 brings back the franchise's most memorable queens, all vying to prove to Mama Ru why they deserve the crown, the $100,000 prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Ru has really been there for us in these difficult pandemic times, blessing us with RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (both of which wrapped up recently).

Now, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 is here for our summer viewing pleasure, but with a fresh makeover. Here's how the new twist works: At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name the challenge winner and the bottom-performing queens.

The top All Star of the Week will lip sync for her legacy against a Lip Sync Assassin from a previous season. If the All Star wins the lip sync, she gets a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate one of the bottom queens.

However, if the returning Lip Sync Assassin wins, the eliminated queen will be determined after a majority vote by the rest of the contestants. The $10,000 tip rolls over to the following week (possibly accumulating until an All Star wins the lip sync).

It's a huge change for Drag Race. Previously, the top two queens battled it out in lip sync, with the winner eliminating the competitor of her choice among the bottom performers (as chosen by the judges).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 looks like it's going to be a show stopper. Keep reading for the cast lineup and celebrity judges who'll appear this season. Here's everything you need to know about how to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 online anywhere, with a VPN

Trying to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 online, but thwarted because you're away from home and geo-fenced restrictions took away the service you're paying for? Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 in the US

If you're in the U.S., henny, you can watch the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premiere episode on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1— but only if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get VH1 on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including ESPN. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 58 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 in the UK

British glamazons, we've got the best news. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 on Netflix UK sometime later in June. The streamer tweeted the news:

LOOK OVER THERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 *will* be coming to Netflix UK/IE in June 🥦May 19, 2020

There's no official premiere date, though, so if you want to watch at the same time as American fans, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 in Canada

Canadian hennies, it looks like you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 at the same time and date as the U.S. airing, every Friday at 8 p.m. on OutTV.

OutTV hasn't actually confirmed that, but there's a space in their schedule for what appears to be season 5, episode 1 of All Stars.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 cast

The returning queens competing for the crown in All Stars 5 are:

Alexis Mateo (Season 3, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 5th/6th place)

(Season 3, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 5th/6th place) Blair St. Clair (Season 10, 9th place)

(Season 10, 9th place) Derrick Barry ( Season 8, 5th place)

Season 8, 5th place) India Ferrah (Season 3, 10th place)

(Season 3, 10th place) Jujubee (Season 2, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 3rd/4th place)

(Season 2, 3rd place; All Stars 1, 3rd/4th place) Mariah Balenciaga (Season 3, 9th place)

(Season 3, 9th place) Mayhem Miller (Season 10, 10th place)

(Season 10, 10th place) Miz Cracker (Season 10, 5th place)

(Season 10, 5th place) Ongina (Season 1, 5th place)

(Season 1, 5th place) Shea Couleé (Season 9, 3rd/4th place)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 judges

As usual, Ru is bringing the biggest celebrities to be judges on Drag Race. All Stars 5 will feature:

Ricky Martin (actor and singer)

Bebe Rexha (singer)

Jane Krakowski (actress)

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (actor and Canada's Drag Race judge)

Madison Beer (singer)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard (interior designer)

Nicole Byer (stand up comedian)

Sam Richardson (actor)

Sarah Hyland (actress)

Tessa Thompson (actress and singer)

Todrick Hall (singer and choreographer)

Tommy Dorfman (actor)

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars seasons 1-4

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.