How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 online: Premiere date, start time, cast, judges and more

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 details RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 premieres with two episodes Thursday, June 24 at 3 a.m. ET.

R ... U ... ready? It's time to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 online — and you don't even need cable. You will need Paramount Plus, however, since Drag Race All Stars moved there from VH1. So, sashay over to the streaming service to get all the drama queen action.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 brings back 13 memorable contestants from past seasons as well as a glittering panel of guest judges, including Angela Bassett, Charli XCX, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Tia Mowry, as well as special appearances by Angela Bassett, Tanya Tucker and Miss Piggy. And of course, Ru herself will be on hand to oversee the proceedings.

And, just like season 5, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 is introducing a new twist that will see the queens playing a game within the game!

They're competing for the $100,000 top prize and a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside previous winners Chad Michaels (Season 1), Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 (Season 2), Trixie Mattel (Season 3), Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (who both won Season 4) and Shea Couleé (Season 5).

This is the first time a Drag Race series has been exclusive to a streaming service.

Here's everything you need to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 in the US

Henny, if you're in the U.S., you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 5 premiere with the first two episodes on Thursday, June 24 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus.

Then, a new episode will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Streaming Extravaganza Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Right now, try it free for one month with the code: MOVIES (expires June 30). Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. View Deal

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 in the UK

British glamazons, we've got the best news. You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 on Netflix UK. The new episodes will debut on the same day as the U.S., so look out for them on Thursday afternoons.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 in Canada

Canadian hennies can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 on Paramount Plus, which is available in the Great North.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 in Australia

Aussies who want to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 can sashay over to Stan. The episodes will stream at the same time as it does in the U.S., which means season 6 premieres June 25 Down Under.

Stan costs $10 AUD per month, but you can check out the streaming service with a 30-day free trial.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 cast

The returning queens competing for the crown in All Stars 6 are:

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11, 3rd/4th place)

(Season 11, 3rd/4th place) Eureka! (Season 9, 11th place; Season 10, runner-up)

(Season 9, 11th place; Season 10, runner-up) Ginger Minj (Season 7, runner-up; All-Stars 2, 8th place)

(Season 7, runner-up; All-Stars 2, 8th place) Jan (Season 12, 8th place)

(Season 12, 8th place) Jiggy Caliente (Season 4, 8th place)

(Season 4, 8th place) Kylie Sonique Love (Season 2, 9th place)

(Season 2, 9th place) Pandora Boxx (Season 2, 5th place; All-Stars 1, 11th/12th place)

(Season 2, 5th place; All-Stars 1, 11th/12th place) Ra'Jah O'Hara (Season 11, 9th place)

(Season 11, 9th place) Scarlet Envy (Season 11, 10th place)

(Season 11, 10th place) Serena ChaCha (Season 5, 13th place)

(Season 5, 13th place) Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Season 11, 3rd/4th place)

(Season 11, 3rd/4th place) Trinity K. Bonet (Season 6, 7th place)

(Season 6, 7th place) Yara Sofia (Season 3, 4th place; All-Stars 1, 5th/6th place)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 judges

As usual, Ru is bringing the biggest celebrities to be judges on Drag Race. All Stars season 6 will feature:

Aisha Tyler

Big Freedia

Charli XCX

Emma Roberts

Jamal Sims

Justin Simien

Tia Mowry (actress)

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Zaldy (fashion designer)

The season will also feature appearances by Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

