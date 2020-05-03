How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 online: Episode 6 start time, channel and Hulu

I don't know about anyone who won't watch Rick and Morty season 4 online, Rick. Yes, if you've kept the interdimensional cable turned off, our favorite mad scientist and his reluctant and worrisome grandson are back, with episode 6 of Rick and Morty season 4.

Titled "Never Ricking Morty" this return to the airwaves is said to be a big whole batch of meta Rick and Morty. Told in an anthology format, with a series of tales of Rick's life — recalled by folks apparently frustrated with Doc Sanchez —this episode apparently brings something new to a show that has tried to do it all.

Rick and Morty season 4 start time, channel Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6, "Never Ricking Morty" begins at 11:30 Eastern on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

This is the first of five new episodes that arrive to sate fans' needs, after a short hiatus. Or, well, a shorter gap than the one that separated seasons 3 and 4. According to reports, these five episodes are the latter half of the season. No Season 5 date has been announced ... yet.

At least 60 more episodes are expected in the future, as the contract that showrunners Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland signed was for a total of 70 editions of Rick and Morty.

We may see a long gap before season 5, sadly, as our current quarantines may stifle productions, and Roiland will be very busy working on his new shows Solar Opposites and Gloop World, made for Hulu and Quibi, respectively.

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 4 online with a VPN?

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 online in the US?

In the U.S., episode 6 of Rick and Morty season 4 airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as Rick and Morty will be free for those signing up for the Happy Hour Across America promotion that opens Sling Blue up from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Hulu with Live TV is our next recommendation, as they've got something none of these other services have: original programming that people love (sorry YouTube TV).

YouTube TV, however offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service with unlimited DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Sling TV : Starting at $30 per month

Starting at $30 per month Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99



You can watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 online live online for free on Sling Blue, with the Sling TV Happy Hour Across America offer. Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

How can I watch watch Rick and Morty season 4 online in the UK

This one stings. Channel 4's E4 won't get Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 until Thursday, May 7 at 10pm local time. That's 4 days after its debut in America. Yanks stuck in the U.K. might want to check out ExpressVPN to stream the mid-season premiere from the service they're already paying for, so they don't have to wait.

How to watch watch Rick and Morty season 4 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can watch Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11:30 p.m. Eastern. You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird.View Deal

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. Hulu also has the backlog of the series. Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.