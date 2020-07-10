How to watch Relic: movie release date, trailer and more

Relic movie release info, cast Release date: Friday, June 10

Cast: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote

Director: Natalie Erika James

Run-time: 1h 29 min

Age rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Losing your mind is the biggest horror in the new movie Relic. The film, which is streaming on demand starting today (Friday, July 10) turns dementia into a demon that plagues three generations of women.

In Relic, Kay (Emily Mortimer) and her daughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) travel to their remote family home when Kay's elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin). Kay is shocked by the house's deteriorated condition, but even more disturbed when Edna turns up a few days later with no memory of where she's been or what she's done. A dark mark on Edna's chest echoes the black mold that's growing all over the house. As Kay grapples with deciding how to care for her mother, she suffers from hair-raising nightmares. Just what is going on in this house?

Relic takes the terrible and terrifying condition of dementia and turns into a sinister force, which manifests as the molding, crumbling house. Movie critics are praising the film for its clever, unique and relatable twist on the horror genre.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Relic online right now.

How do I watch Relic in the US?

Relic is streaming as a video on demand rental, with prices starting at$5.99. You can rent it through:

Amazon Prime Video is one of the top streaming services, combining both a digital marketplace with a huge subscriber-only library of movies, TV shows and originals. They're renting Relic for $5.99 That's a dollar less than other e-rental stores.View Deal

Plus, most other digital marketplaces including:

How can I watch Relic in the UK

Folks in the UK can rent the Relic movie on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and other sites.

How to watch Relic in Australia

Aussies can watch the Relic movie on Stan, which acquired the film as a Stan exclusive. Right now, you can try out the streaming service with a free 30-day trial.

Relic movie reviews

So far, the Relic movie reviews are very positive. Here's a sampling of what critics are saying:

New York Times: "[There is] a surpassingly creepy atmosphere and a patiently ratcheting unease as 'Relic' deftly merges the familiar bumps and groans of the haunted-house movie with a potent allegory for the devastation of dementia."

Rolling Stone: "[The house is] a triumph of production and sound design; there moments where it seems to be breathing, and ready to turn in on itself so as to squash those who dare to enter its labyrinths.:

RogerEbert.com: "The final 20 minutes of Relic are extremely nerve-wracking, with an intense sense of claustrophobia and terror."

IndieWire: "More creepy than scary, Relic serves up a bevy of chilling original ideas with enormous potential that, while occasionally too metaphor-driven, still manage to freak you out, landing on a final image that ranks among the most harrowing of contemporary horror."