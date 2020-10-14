How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 online without cable

Real Housewives of Orange County start time, channel Real Housewives of OC season 15 premiere episode starts at 9 p.m. ET tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 14 ) on Bravo.

Get ready for quarantine drama when you watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 online, even without cable. Yes, the RHOC cast is back — most of them, at least. Things are quite different in the OC now, after Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge left the show. But the feuds, petty gossiping and explosive arguments are all the same.

And RHOC season 15 features a newcomer, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who joins Shannon Storms Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Real Housewives of Orange County began filming in early February and continued for five weeks. The ladies went on a trip to Palm Springs before the coronavirus pandemic forced production to halt.

The cast members were asked to film themselves quarantining at home. Beador told Entertainment Weekly, "Each one of us has a very different personality and we all handle things differently, so I think it will be really interesting to see. I would be the ‘panic person’ of the group. And I… did fulfill that during the pandemic."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15. Plus, check out the first look preview trailer below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 if you're away from home. Watching RHOP's new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the RHOC season 15 premiere episode at 9 p.m. ET today (Wednesday, Oct. 14) on Bravo if they have a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch RHOP live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. The Sling Sling Blue package includes Bravo, as well as other top networks like ESPN, AMC, CNN, FX, TLC and more.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like Bravo, E!, HGTV, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 in Canada

RHOC fans in Canada can tune into season 15 at the same time and day as their American neighbors, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Slice.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 in the UK

UK viewers can watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.