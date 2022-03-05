How to watch Outlander season 6 online without cable

The Droughtlander is over and it's almost time to watch Outlander season 6 online, even if you don't have cable. The new season is here with more adventures, romance and drama for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). They face more danger and intrigue, as the first stirrings of the American Revolution arrive on their doorstep.

Outlander season 6 start time, channel Outlander season 6 premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

When season 6 premieres, Claire and Jamie have established a home at Fraser's Ridge in the mountains of North Carolina. But rebellion is fomenting and soon, war will break out between English loyalists and colonial rebels. It's a war that must take place, as Claire knows all too well.

She and Jamie must defend their home — on lands given by the Crown — not just from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict within their own community. Once again, they may find themselves on the outside, or outlanders, in the place they've come to love.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Outlander season 6.

How to watch Outlander season 6 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Starz isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Outlander season 6 if you're away from home. Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Outlander season 6 in the US

U.S. viewers can watch Outlander season 6 premiere Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

Starz is a premium network available as an add-on to a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Outlander season 6 on Starz with their own streaming app or via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, sign up for a 3-day free trial and check out the service and Starz. After that, both Sling Orange and Blue cost $35 per month, while Starz is $9.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including Bravo. With a 7-day free trial, you can check out everything Fubo has to offer — including the Starz add-on.

You can also get Starz through Prime Video Channels or Apple TV Channels. It costs $9 per month (although right now, Apple is offering a 7-day free trial of the network).

Prime Video comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wheel of Time and The Boys. Add on Starz through Prime Video Channels.

Apple TV Plus offers a library filled with excellent programming such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind. Try out the service and Starz with a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription is $4.99 per month.

How to watch Outlander season 6 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Outlander season 6 on W Network at the same time as it airs on Starz in the U.S.

If you don't get the W Network, you can stream Outlander season 6 on Stack TV via Prime Video Channels.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Outlander season 6 in the UK

Brits can watch Outlander season 6 on Starzplay on the app or via Prime Video Channels.

Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.