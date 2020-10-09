How to watch OnePlus 8T launch event: Date, time and what to expect

The OnePlus 8T is about to make its debut. October has traditionally been the month that OnePlus reveals its updated flagship phones, and despite all the troubles and disruptions the world has seen this year, the company has managed to stick to that tradition.

We've seen a mixture of official and unofficial rumors regarding the OnePlus 8T, with some coming from leakers and others via forum posts made by the company's founder, Pete Lau. While there's still some details that are unclear, we know that the most exciting features are the OnePlus 8T's super fast charging and 120Hz display.

OnePlus 8T: Release date, price, specs and leaks

Here's how to watch the OnePlus 8T event live, and what else you can expect from the company during the big unveiling.

OnePlus is hosting the reveal of the 8T at 7AM PST/10AM EST/3PM BST on October 14.

This will be another virtual launch as was the case for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord. However, unlike the Nord, which had an augmented-reality-first presentation, we're expecting a more traditional keynote for the 8T.

How can I live stream the OnePlus 8T launch event?

You can watch the event unfold from OnePlus' own website, and most likely at OnePlus' YouTube channel too, although there's no livestream/placeholder there yet. When there is, we'll make sure to update this page so you can watch the launch easily.

If you want something a little different, then you can access OnePlus World, an AR experience with mini-games to play (which land you with a chance of winning an 8T) and a virtual viewing room to watch the event with other people.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Products to expect at OnePlus 8T launch event

OnePlus 8T

One of the big new features of the OnePlus 8T is a 120Hz display, previously confined to the OnePlus 8 Pro. A boost to the OnePlus 8's 90Hz panel, this will mean even smoother scrolling through your social media feeds.

But the biggest feature is 65W fast charging, one of the highest wattages we've seen for phone charging. This promises to fill the phone up to 40% full in just 10 minutes, and a full charge in 30 minutes. This would be extremely handy for those moments when you have little time to spare but need to top up your dying phone.

Aside from this, keep an eye out for a 32MP front camera, and four rear cameras. Those should be a quartet of 48MP main, 16MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP portrait sensors based on the leaks.

While some rumors say there will be a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, others have claimed the OnePlus 8T will use the same standard Snapdragon 865 chip in the OnePlus 8 series. Since we've also heard that there may only be 8GB of RAM in the 8T, that could mean the original OnePlus 8 phones, which had a 12GB option, could offer better performance than the newer phone.

OnePlus Buds Z earbuds

At the OnePlus Nord's launch, we saw OnePlus reveal its OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds. This time at the 8T launch, we may be seeing the OnePlus Buds Z, another pair of earbuds that have been teased but not named officially by OnePlus.

What the image suggests is that these 'buds have silicone tips, rather than the fixed design of the original Buds. These are also rumored to be cheaper than the OnePlus Buds, offering slightly smaller drivers and a shorter battery life. Since the OnePlus Buds cost only $79/£79, this means that the Buds Z would have to be very cheap indeed.

OnePlus Nord 10 5G

A mention of a "stunning new Nord edition" on the website, along with rumors of multiple phones, makes us wonder if there's going to be a Nord announcement at the 8T event as well. With the original OnePlus Nord still unavailable in the U.S., we're keen to see either that handset or one of two new ones allegedly in the works get a wider launch.

Both of the two rumored Nords are said to be cheaper than the current one, which retails for around $500 converted. The Nord N10 5G is said to cost under $400, but will still come with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 6-series chipset. And since OnePlus says it doesn't want to sell phones with less than a 90Hz refresh rate again, it should still have a nice smooth display, especially for its price.

The other possibility is that we'll see the OnePlus Clover, a new budget device that will cost around $200. While this will lack power compared to its siblings, the Clover will instead boast a chunky 6,000 mAh battery, good for users who simply want their phone to last as long as possible, not set benchmark records.