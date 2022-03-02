How to watch Nightmare Alley online right now

Those looking to watch Nightmare Alley online are in luck. Unlike other Oscar-nominated movies, Guillermo Del Toro's latest film is streaming online.

And, unlike many other movies, Nightmare Alley is streaming on two of the best streaming services, so you may not need to pay for yet another new streaming service. We're so lucky, in this case, because Disney and WarnerMedia are sharing Fox film streaming rights all year long, which is how it's on both HBO Max and Hulu.

Nightmare Alley streaming info Where to watch: Nightmare Alley is available right now on HBO Max and Hulu.

Nightmare Alley focuses on a carny — one of the original scammers, back before Tinder Swindlers were a thing — named Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) with a dark secret that he thought he'd buried for good.

Things get complicated, though, after Carlisle encounters Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who seemingly knows the tricks that Carlisle is pulling to convince people that he's a psychic. A noir mystery unfolds as we learn that Ritter's been hired to test Stan, and the two develop an affair.

Here's everything you need to watch Nightmare Alley.

How to watch Nightmare Alley online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Nightmare Alley is streaming on not one but two streaming services. It's quite an irregularity, but one we'll happily take. That means anyone with HBO Max or Hulu can watch Del Toro's film right now.

If it's a matter of watching Nightmare Alley without any commercial breaks, know that Hulu's $12.99 per month ad-free tier is cheaper than HBO Max's $15 per month ad-free plan.

Can you watch Nightmare Alley in Canada?

We don't have good news for our neighbors to the north. Nightmare Alley dropped in Canadian theaters on December 17, 2021, but it doesn't have a streaming service yet. That's possibly because Nightmare Alley's streaming services (Hulu and HBO Max) aren't in Canada yet. Maybe the Star Channel will get it?

We can't figure out of Crave will get Nightmare Alley, as it often gets HBO movies. If you're an American traveling abroad, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN, to access all your paid services.

Can you watch Nightmare Alley in the U.K.?

Nightmare Alley dropped in UK cinemas on January 21, 2022 (and its black-and-white version came out on February 4), but it's still yet to find a streaming home (as Hulu and HBO Max are U.S.-only).

If you're an American traveling abroad, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN, to access all your paid services.

Nightmare Alley reviews

Currently holding a 79% Rotten Tomatoes score (and the Certified Fresh sticker), Nightmare Alley earned some critical praise, but not an overwhelming consensus.

Peter Bradshaw at the Guardian called Nightmare Alley a "spectacular noir melodrama" with "enjoyable performances and freaky twists."

Ben Travis at Empire writes that Nightmare Alley "isn't quite [Del Toro's] best, but it's not far off," which is a pretty good compliment considering the competition. He also notes the film features "an enveloping atmosphere, compelling characters, and gorgeous filmmaking."

Not all critics loved the film, though, as Adam Nayman at The Ringer wrote "Guillermo del Toro has a knack for combining spectacle with compelling themes, but his latest often fails on both counts."

Nightmare Alley Oscar nominations

While Bradley Cooper isn't nominated for his acting, he does share a nomination as a producer for Nightmare Alley. Here are the Academy Awards Nightmare Alley is up for:

Best Picture for Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Bradley Cooper

Best Cinematography for Dan Laustsen

Best Costume Design for Luis Sequeira

Best Production Design for Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

