How to watch NCIS season 19 online

Leroy Jethro Gibbs is back in town when you watch NCIS season 19, and you can watch it online, even without cable. After the ground-shattering ending of season 18, though, we've got a lot of questions to ask.

NCIS season 19 channel, start time Episode 1 of NCIS season 19 airs on Monday, September 20.

• Time — 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

Word has it that Gibbs isn't just back (though we wonder how many episodes we'll get him for this season), but he's actually a bit ... unhinged? Now that he's believed to be dead, he's going to unfamiliar places. Exec. Producer Steven D. Binder's been talking to the press about how Gibbs is going back to his early days.

NCIS season 18 ended with the destruction of Gibbs' boat, the Rule 91, and that seems to be something that's going to eat at Gibbs for at least the first arc of the season. The first four episodes of the season, starting with this week's "Blood in the Water" (a reference to how Gibbs was believed to have died?) will focus on one case.

Also, get ready for some new faces on NCIS. New series regulars Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) are special agents who will likely shake things up. Knight's coming off the emotionally-traumatizing events of her whole team being blown up, while Parker may be an ally or an enemy. Only time will tell.

How to watch NCIS season 19 from anywhere

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch NCIS season 19 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch NCIS season 19 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the NCIS season 19 on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CBS.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

How to watch NCIS season 19 in the UK

This is a pretty hazy situation. Formerly, you would have relied upon Fox UK to watch NCIS in the UK. But that's over and shut down, so no go. There's a chance it could wind up on Sky Witness, but that's not confirmed either.

So, there is (at this stage) no announced UK channels airing NCIS season 19 live. For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch NCIS season 19 in Canada

Canadians will see NCIS season 19 at the same time and date as Americans. It's broadcasting on Global TV, at 9 p.m. ET.