How to watch Mythic Quest season 2: release date, reviews, trailer and how to watch for free online

Mythic Quest release date, cast Season premiere release date: Friday, May 7

Co-creators: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney

Cast: Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, David Hornsby, F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, Rob McElhenney

Run-time: 30 minute episodes

We're ready to watch Mythic Quest season 2 online, and Friday gives us a double dose of the MQ team. But how will things change now that Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are both co-leads for the game?

In our Mythic Quest season 2 review, we detailed how the Apple TV Plus series improves this time out, giving plenty of time for Danny Pudi's Brad and Jessie Ennis' Jo, who are forming a dangerous alliance. Of course, expect more excellence from F. Murray Abraham, whose character C.W. Longbottom has a lot to work with this season.

Overall, MQ season 2 benefits from giving more time to its whole ensemble, and experimenting with different pairings of the cast. Of course, expect more romantic feels from Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Dana (Imani Hakim).

Mythic Quest continues to thrive, though, when it tortures the game's EP, David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby). I don't want to spoil any of the laughs, but expect the best from the show seeing how low he can go.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Mythic Quest season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Mythic Quest season 2 for free

Mythic Quest season 2 arrives on Apple TV Plus on Friday (May 7). Apple TV Plus is available around the world, and the film will likely arrive sometime around midnight PT.

You can watch Mythic Quest season 2 for free, as new members can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. Apple TV plus costs $4.99 per month thereafter, and features excellent programming such as Ted Lasso, Beastie Boys Story and The Morning Show. View Deal

Mythic Quest season 2 episodes

Mythic Quest will drop two episodes this week, and one episode a week for the remainder of the season. Here's the full schedule:

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 1: May 7

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 2: May 7

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 3: May 14

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 4: May 21

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 5: May 28

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 6: June 4

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 7: June 11

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 8: June 18

Mythic Quest season 2, episode 9: June 25

Mythic Quest season 2 reviews

Here are some quotes from our review:

"Mythic Quest season 2 works so well for Brad because of how it fleshes him out as a character. Brad's personal secrets are slowly revealed, as his likable brother visits the office for Brad's birthday, which sets off a powder keg of sibling rivalry emotions."

"Mythic Quest season 2 thrives in large part to the ability to spend more time with characters who didn't get as much attention in season 1. And while you might have thought that the David Brittlesbee character was properly developed in season 1, you'll be cackling at what he gets up to in season 2, as the writers have found sad new lows for the executive producer of MQ to cling on."

"Mythic Quest season 2 [goes for a standalone episode] again, with an episode that's more directly tied to its series. And while the overall results of this episode work pretty well once you zoom out, the episode itself didn't grab me in the ways that 'A Dark Quiet Death' did."

"Nicdao and McElhenney's work this season doesn't just provide excellent laughs and story-beats for the season, but they are two of the biggest reasons why I am excited for a potential season 3. Apple has not greenlit MQ3 yet, but I am very much waiting for the word to come down from on high."