Forget the theaters: you can only watch Moonshot online and at home. Yes, in a move that feels like 2021 in the best way, the new film starring Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Lana Condor (To All The Boys films) new film is exclusively available at home, so you don't need to go out.

Moonshot looks like a very promising sci-fi romantic comedy, and its premise doesn't seem too far-fetched either. Sprouse plays Walt, a chill barista who meets a Sophie (Condor), who's having trouble with a really-long distance relationship with her boyfriend who lives on Mars. They almost seem to have sparks, but Walt is worried that she's making a huge mistake by following the wrong man to the red planet.

Moonshot streaming details and HBO Max release date Where to watch: Moonshot is debuting on HBO Max

Moonshot release date and time: 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 31.

Cast: Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Zach Braff

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 1 hr., 40 min.

So, Walt does what anyone would do: he sneaks onto the shuttle to Mars. The two then have to lie about why he's on the shuttle, since he wasn't on the manifest.

Walt and Sophie actually have fun on board as they do their best to not get caught, and fellow passenger Leon Kovi (Zach Braff) looks to help Walt out with the romance of it all by giving advice.

We've got all the information you need to watch Moonshot online, and check out the trailer below, to get you hyped for takeoff.

How to watch Moonshot online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Moonshot will skip theaters and drop exclusively on HBO Max. It will debut on Thursday (March 31) at 3 a.m. ET.

This is reminiscent of how HBO Max shared theatrical exclusives in 2021.

HBO Max starts at $9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, and costs $14.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max starts at $9.99 per month.

How to watch Moonshot in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians have a decent situation for how to stream Moonshot, it's coming to Crave, and debuting on the same day as in the U.S., Thursday (March 31).

How to watch Moonshot in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We've got some bad news — and it's tantamount to a failure to launch. HBO Max isn't in the United Kingdom yet, and it doesn't look like anyone else will be carrying Moonshot in the U.K..

Americans traveling abroad may want to use best VPN services, such as Express VPN, to access HBO Max remotely.

How to watch Moonshot in Australia

Folks in Australia will be able to watch Moonshot, even without HBO Max. That's because the movie is set to debut on Binge. We hope it takes off on Thursday, March 31 (the same day as its US release), but that's not been confirmed yet.

If you're an American traveling abroad, you'll need to look into the best VPN services, such as Express VPN, to access all your paid services.