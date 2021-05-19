How to watch Modok online

Modok release date Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. comes out on May 21, 2021 — but its episodes will follow different release date formats depending on the region.

In the U.S., all episodes drop at once on Hulu. On Disney Plus in the U.K., episodes come out weekly.

It's almost time to watch MODOK, and it looks hysterical. The next Marvel TV series is coming very soon, this week in fact. No not Loki, which is arriving on June 9, we’re talking about MODOK, an R-rated animated comedy featuring the titular comic book villain.

You might have heard of MODOK before. He’s the big floating head that controls the terrorist group AIM, and was one of the key villains of the recent Avengers video game. MODOK hasn’t made his way into the MCU just yet, but this is probably the next best thing.

But this isn’t the same MODOK from the comics. Instead the series follows MODOK (voiced by Patton Oswalt) trying to balance his work as a supervillain with his duties as a dad. Yep, even the villains have families and suburban homes with the white picket fence.

So if you want to watch a neurotic flying head battle superheroes and try to take over the world, this might be a show to look into. Whether you’re a fan of the comics version of the character or not. Here’s how you can tune in to watch MODOK and check it out for yourself.

How to watch MODOK in the U.S.

Watching MODOK in the U.S. is very simple, and all you need is a subscription to Hulu . It doesn’t matter whether that’s the $6 ad-supported subscription or the $12 ad-free tier.

All ten episodes will be hitting the streaming service on May 21 at the same time. That way you can binge-watch the entire season in one weekend just like the streaming gods intended.

How to watch MODOK in the U.K.

Hulu isn’t available in the U.K., so MODOK will instead debut on Disney Plus . The show is branded a ‘Star Original’ and will only be showing up on accounts that haven’t used parental controls to block this kind of content. Because it’s R-rated, and should not be showing up alongside other animated Marvel shows.

Unfortunately Disney is maintaining a weekly release schedule, instead of dropping all ten episodes at the same time. That means the first episode of MODOK will premiere on May 21, with a new episode every subsequent Friday until July 23.

How to watch MODOK in Canada

Hulu also isn’t available in Canada, so like the U.K. MODOK will be available on Disney Plus . It’s still a Star Original, and Disney will be sticking to a weekly release schedule instead of letting you binge the whole season in one weekend.

How to watch MODOK in Australia

Once again the lack of Hulu means that MODOK will instead be available on Disney Plus in Australia through the Star Channel. Disney continuing to be Disney, that means Australian viewers will also have to contend with a weekly release schedule.