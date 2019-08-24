How to Watch Miami vs. Florida: Live Stream the Hurricanes and Gators NCAA College Football Game

The college football season kicks off this weekend in an early Sunshine State showdown, as the Hurricanes of the University of Miami, Florida take on the Florida Gators. And if you're planning on watching the game, you've got plenty of options at your disposal, whether it's watching Miami vs. Florida on TV or finding a live stream to bring it with you on a mobile device.

Here are all the ways you can watch Miami vs. Florida this week, including VPN options in case you find yourself traveling when the game kicks off.

When can I watch Miami vs. Florida?

Miami and Florida kick things off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24. ESPN will broadcast the game live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

How can I use a VPN to watch Miami vs. Florida?

If you happen to be out of the country when the game kicks off this Saturday, don't despair. You can turn to a virtual private network (VPN) if you want to watch Miami vs. Florida. With a VPN, you can change your location so that it appears as if you're surfing the web back in your home country. That way, you can access all the same streaming services you would enjoy back at home.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN, thanks to both its speeds and its customer service. As good as ExpressVPN is, though, it's not your only option. Here's a selection of our favorite VPNs.

Expect superior performance and responsive customer service from ExpressVPN. You'll appreciate how it can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, and it's also very easy to use. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

If you value privacy, go with NordVPN. It uses 2084-bit encryption while also working well with streaming services. While the services costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

If you want a VPN just for a one-off event like Miami vs. Florida, consider TunnelBear. Not only is it easy to use, but it only costs $9.99 a month. Be aware that it's not the best performing VPN we've tested, though. View Deal

How can I watch the Miami vs. Florida live stream?

If you're not near a TV set with ESPN, just head to the web. ESPN live streams events on its TV channels via the Watch ESPN section of its website. You can also download ESPN's mobile app for Android and iOS to watch the Miami vs. Florida live stream on your smartphone or tablet.

There's a catch to both these options, though. You'll need to be a cable or satellite TV subscriber, as ESPN makes you verify your TV provider if you want to watch its streaming events. Unfortunately, ESPN+, the company's streaming service, won't help you hear, as events like Miami vs. Florida aren't available through that outlet.

How do I stream Miami vs. Florida if I don't have cable?

You're not completely shut out of watching Miami vs. Florida if you've cut the cord on cable. But you will need to subscribe to a streaming service that includes ESPN in its package of channels. Fortunately, ESPN's an option for nearly every subscription service of note. (The exception is Fubo.TV, which is a little ironic, as Fubo pitches its service as geared toward sports fans.)

Here are the streaming services where you will find ESPN — and the Miami vs. Florida live stream.

AT&T Now: The rebranded DirecTV Now has a bunch of new packages, but the only one you need worry about for ESPN access is the $50 Plus service.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV's live TV tier costs $45 a month, and includes a cloud DVR feature if you want to record Miami vs. Florida and watch it later.View Deal

For $50 a month, you can get the Access tier of PlayStation Vue, which includes ESPN. Like Hulu, PlayStation includes a cloud DVR feature for recording shows.View Deal

Sling TV: Sling continues to slash 40% off its different packages. That means you'll pay $15 a month for the Sling Orange service, which includes ESPN.View Deal

YouTube TV: YouTube's subscription streaming service features 70-plus channels alongside ESPN. You'll also get a cloud DVR feature as part of your $50-a-month subscription.View Deal

What should I watch for in the Miami vs. Florida game?

Miami has a new coach, Manny Diaz, as the Hurricanes look to improve on last year's 7-6 record. They come into the game unranked, while the Florida Gators, 10-3 last season, enter the season ranked No. 8 in the polls.

Florida is a 7.5-point over Miami on the pregame betting line. There's no home field advantage for either team, as the game will be held on a neutral field in Orlando.