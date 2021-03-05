How to watch Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah online — live stream it this weekend

Oprah with Meghan and Harry start time, channel The Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The royal tea is about to be spilled when you watch Meghan and Harry interviewed by Oprah online. The highly-anticipated CBS special features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussing their split from the British royal family. And as talk show queen Oprah Winfrey has said, "There is no subject that's off limits."

The buzz around the interview is already at a fever-pitch, thanks to teaser clips released by CBS. In one, the Duchess of Sussex says that the royal institution played "an active role ... in perpetuating falsehoods about us." In another, she confesses that it's "really liberating" to finally be able to speak for herself, without the strictures of Buckingham Palace.

Not that these two people really need an introduction, but we'll briefly summarize the situation. Prince Harry is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, the younger son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana and the brother of Prince William. In 2018, he married former actress Meghan Markle, best known for starring in the legal drama Suits. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Archie.

In early 2020, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals, moving out of England and working to become financially independent. Since then, they've settled in the Los Angeles area, signed deals with Spotify and Netflix and are now expecting a baby.

Their split from the royal family was recently cemented and Prince Harry went on James Corden's late night show to talk about the toll that racist, toxic media coverage took on their mental health. One subject that won't be in the pre-taped interview is the Palace's recent decision to open an investigation into claims that Meghan bullied staff members.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview online.

How to watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Oprah with Meghan and Harry in the US

American viewers can watch the Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview on Sunday, March 7 on CBS, which you get with a cable TV package or one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry online via several live TV streaming services. We recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

The interview will also stream via your local CBS affiliate on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service that launched this week. You can get a free, month-long trial with a discount code.

You can also access CBS on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry in Canada

Canadians can watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview on Global TV, also on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

And Paramount Plus is available in Canada, so you can sign up for the month-long free trial to stream the interview online.

How to watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry in the UK

Brits can tune into the Oprah With Meghan and Harry interview on ITV — but it's on a day later, at 9 p.m. GMT on Monday, March 8.

Paramount Plus is not available in the UK, but subscribers who are abroad can still access the service using ExpressVPN.

How to watch Oprah With Meghan and Harry in Australia

Aussies can watch the Harry and Meghan interview on Network 10, just a few hours after the U.S. airing, on Monday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT.