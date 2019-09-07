How to Watch LSU vs. Texas: Live Stream Tigers vs. Longhorns College Football

Two teams ranked in the Top 10 of college football face each other Saturday night. The LSU Tigers travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns. And whether you're a fan of either school or just someone who likes to watch college football, the LSU vs. Texas game figures to be one you won't want to miss.

Thanks to live streaming, you don't have to. Whether it's catching the game on TV or streaming it onto a mobile device, you've got a number of options for watching LSU vs. Texas tonight (Sept. 7). Here's how to make sure you don't miss any of the action.

When can I watch the LSU vs. Texas game?

You can watch the LSU vs. Texas game on ABC, which means you need nothing more than an HDTV antenna if you're near a TV set. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. College football fans in the UK can tune in on BTSport ESPN, while the game airs on TSN2 in Canada.

How can I use a VPN to watch the LSU vs. Texas game?

If you're out of the country when the Tigers and Longhorns kick off, you may want to turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN, you can still surf the web as if you're at home, allowing you to access the same streaming services you could back in the U.S.

After testing many such services, we think ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN. It offers great customer service and performed well in our testing. But any one of the following VPNs will more than fit the bill if you want to live stream LSU vs. Texas during your travels.

ExpressVPN: You'll get superior performance and responsive customer service from ExpressVPN. The service can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, and it's also very easy to use. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How can I watch the LSU vs. Texas live stream?

ABC broadcasts stream on ESPN website and mobile app (Android, iOS), since the two companies are owned by Disney. That means you don't have to worry about being near a TV when the LSU vs. Texas game is on. However, it does mean you'll need a cable or satellite TV subscription, as ESPN requires you to sign in with your TV provider's credentials when you try to stream things. That's a no-go if you've cancelled cable.

How can I watch the LSU vs. Texas game if I don't have cable?

Turning to a subscription streaming service can give you access to ESPN (and other channels) without paying cable TV's higher costs. For LSU vs. Texas, you'll want a service that includes your ABC affiliate — not every local channel is supported by every streaming service, so check to see that yours are before you sign up for a service. Failing that, get a service with ESPN, as you can then use your login there to stream things like the LSU vs. Texas game through ESPN's website or app.

Here are the best options for streaming services that will allow you to watch the LSU vs. Texas game.

