How to watch Love Life season 2 online — release time and more

Love Life season 2 release date and time Love Life season 2 premieres with three episodes on Thursday, October 28 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

Love Life season 2 follows Marcus Watkins as he attempts to rebuild his life following the unexpected implosion of his marriage. It's a major shift for the series, going from the perspective of a young white woman just out of college to a Black man in his 30s.

As Harper told The Wrap, he was excited to explore "someone a little older and sort of having this major shift in your life, when you think you should kind of have it all together and know what you’re doing."

This season's cast also includes Jessica Williams, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell and Punkie Johnson.

How to watch Love Life season 2 online

The next three episodes will drop November 4, while the final four episodes will be released November 11.

How to watch Love Life season 2 in Canada

Canadians can watch Love Life season 2 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Love Life season 2 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. Right now, Love Life season 2 doesn't have a premiere date or channel.

However, season 1 aired on BBC One a few months after it streamed in the U.S. It's possible that season 2 will do the same.

If you're an HBO Max subscriber traveling abroad and want to avoid spoilers, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.