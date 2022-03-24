How to watch Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Release date and time

Do a hair toss, check your nails and get ready to watch Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video. The superstar singer has a new reality competition show to find confident, bad-ass women to join the ranks of her dance crew, the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls starts streaming 12 a.m. tonight on Amazon Prime Video.

Ten hopefuls move into the Big Grrrls House and compete in challenges that will be judged by guests including choreographer Tanisha Scott and musician SZA. The big prize is a spot among the Big Grrrls before they head out on a world tour with Lizzo.

"This is the greatest moment of my career yet," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls BITCH IMMA DO IT."

Here's everything to know about how to watch Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video starting at midnight Friday, March 25.

All eight episodes will drop at the same time

Lizzo's new series is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

How to watch Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls anywhere on Earth

