How to watch Liverpool vs. Man United: Live steam options for this Premier League clash

Manchester United may not be enjoying a great Premier League season by its lofty standards, but fans of the Red Devils can take consolation in one fact. They're the only team to take points off high-flying Liverpool, after a 1-1 draw with league leaders back in October. But that could change today, which is why we're sitting down (or getting to the nearest bar) to live stream Liverpool vs Man United.

With the return match taking place at Anfield today (Jan. 19), Liverpool will be looking for revenge — and to keep its sizable lead in the title race. So there's enough on the line with this Liverpool vs. Man United match that you'll want to be sure to tune in. Fortunately, with different streaming options, it's easy to track down a live stream of Liverpool vs. Man United, even if you're traveling when the match kicks off.

Here's how to live stream Liverpool vs. Man United match, including options for using a VPN to help watch this Premier League showdown.

Liverpool vs. Man United Live steam start time Liverpool and Man United kicked things off moments ago, at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT today (Jan. 19).

When can I watch the Liverpool vs. Man United match?

NBCSN is carrying the match in the U.S. The Spanish-language broadcast is on Telemundo on free-to-air TV.

UK viewers can watch Liverpools vs. Man United on Sky Sport Premier League or Main Event. If you don't subscribe to Sky, a day pass from NowTV lets you watch Sky Sports programming for 24 hours; it costs £9.99. In Canada, DAZN handles coverage of the Premier League matches like Liverpool vs. Man United.

How can I use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs. Man United?

If you're out of the country when Liverpool and Man United get underway, you're not necessarily out of luck when it comes to live streaming the match. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can disguise where you're surfing the web from, getting around any geographical blocks that may be in place, and accessing the same streaming services you can get at home.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream Liverpool vs. Man United?

With the Liverpool vs. Man United match airing on NBCSN in the U.S., you can find a live stream on the NBC Sports website. If you're moving around during the match, just whip out your phone and fire up the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS), where you'll also find a live stream.

Be aware that NBC requires you to sign in with your login information from your cable or satellite TV provider to enjoy its live streams. So if you've cut cable, you'll need to find another streaming source.

How can I live stream Liverpool vs. Man United without a cable TV subscription?

Dropping your cable service doesn't mean you have to give up on watching Premier League soccer. But you will have to sign up for a different kind of subscription to a streaming service. Fortunately, NBCSN is included with many such services, and you may be able to find a package that's cheaper than what cable TV was costing you each month.

Here's a closer look at the subscription streaming services that will allow you to live stream Liverpool vs. Man United today.

Sling TV: Sling is the cheapest option, even after a recent price hike brought the monthly cost of one of its packages to $30. (You can save $10 on your first month of service under a long-running Sling promotion.) Opt for the Blue package of channels as that features NBCSN.View Deal

YouTube TV: At $50 a month, YouTube TV is your next cheapest option, with NBCSN included among the service's 70-plus channels. There's a cloud DVR feature for recoding the Liverpool vs. Man United match to watch later.View Deal

Fubo.TV: Sports-minded Fubo.TV costs $55 a month and includes NBCSN in its array of channel. It's got a cloud DVR service, too.View Deal