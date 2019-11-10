How to watch Liverpool vs. Man City: Stream Sunday's Premier League showdown

The biggest matchup of the 2019-20 Premier League season is about to kick off. Liverpool hosts Manchester City today (Nov. 10), as the league's two top teams meet for the first of two matches this season.

Man City won last year's title by a single point over Liverpool. Eleven matches into this season, Liverpool holds a six-point edge, so a win against Man City gives them a comfortable lead. A Man City win, though, and the title race is very much on.

With plenty at stake in today's match, you're definitely going to want to watch the Liverpool vs. Man City live stream. And you have plenty of options for staying on top of this big showdown.

When can I watch the Liverpool vs. Man City live stream?

The Liverpool vs. Man City match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday (Nov. 10), so U.S. viewers can tune in at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. NBC Sports Channel (NBCSN) is carrying the match in the U.S., so you'll need a cable subscription to watch that broadcast. However, Telemundo also airs the Spanish-language broadcast of Liverpool vs. Man City, so you can watch that over free TV if you've got an HDTV antenna.

Sky Sports carries the Liverpool vs. Man City match in the UK. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, you can turn to Now TV, which sells a day pass to Sky Sports for £9.99.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Liverpool vs. Man City live stream?

If you're on the road when Liverpool and Man City get underway, you needn't resign yourself to missing the match. With a virtual private network (VPN), you can disguise where you're browsing from, which allows you to enjoy the same streaming services you would at home.

After testing many services to find the best overall VPN, we recommend ExpressVPN. It performed well in our tests, and we think it provides good customer service. You can also save big if you commit to a year of service.

ExpressVPN: With access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, staying connected is never a problem for ExpressVPN. The service is easy to use, and when you do run into trouble, you'll find responsive customer support. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs. Man City match?

In the U.S., any sporting event airing on either NBC or NBCSN is streamed on the NBC Sports website. You can either watch the Liverpool vs. Man City live stream there or turn to the NBC Sports mobile (Android, iOS) to stream the match on your smartphone or tablet.

One catch to this approach, though: NBC requires you to sign in with the login credentials from your cable or satellite TV provider. In other words, if you don't subscribe to cable TV you can't stream the Liverpool vs. Man City match this way.

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs. Man City match without a cable subscription?

You're not shut out of live streaming Liverpool vs. Man City if you've given up cable. But you will have to turn to a subscription streaming service that includes NBCSN. The good news is that many leading services carry NBC's sports channel, usually in a tier that will cost you less than a cable subscription. (That's even true now that PlayStation Vue has announced that its service is shutting down.)

Here are your best choices for a subscription streaming service that includes NBCSN for live streaming Liverpool vs. Man City.

Fubo.TV: You'll find NBCSN among the channels in Fubo's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature, in case you want to record the Liverpool vs. Man City live stream and watch it later.View Deal

Hulu: Like Fubo, Hulu's live TV tier includes NBCSN, and there's a cloud DVR feature, too. But Hulu + Live TV is $10 cheaper, at $45 a month.View Deal

Sling.tv: Sling is your cheapest option for getting the Liverpool vs. Man City live stream. The Blue package, which includes NBCSN, costs $25 a month regularly, with a promotion cutting your first month's cost to $15.View Deal