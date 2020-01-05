How to watch Liverpool vs. Everton: Live stream the FA Cup

Anytime Liverpool squares off against Everton in a Merseyside Derby, it's worth paying attention. And the stakes are especially high when the crosstown rivals square off today (Jan. 5) in the third round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool are the favorites, having raced out to a big lead in the Premier League table. And today's match is at Anfield, Liverpool's home ground, where Everton haven't won since 1999. But the Toffees have a few things going for them this time around: They've been playing better under new manager Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool had a packed schedule during December between league matches and the Club World Cup. In other words an upset could be in the making.

Finding the Liverpool vs. Everton match on TV in the U.S. can be pretty tricky. But we can help you find a live stream and give you pointers on using a VPN to watch the FA Cup match-up if you're out of the country.

Liverpool vs. Everton live stream start time The Liverpool vs. Everton FA Cup match gets underway at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on Sunday (Jan. 5). ESPN+, the sports channel's subscription streaming service, airs the match in the U.S. In the UK, BBC One will broadcast the match. SportsNet World covers Liverpool vs. Everton in Canada.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Liverpool vs. Everton live stream?

If you're traveling in a part of the world where you can't access the Liverpool vs. Everton match through normal channels, you can try a virtual private network, or VPN. With VPN software, you can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from home, with access to the same streaming services you'd regularly enjoy.

We've tested many different services, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. We like the mix of performance and customer support you get from ExpressVPN, and the cost is low if you sign up for annual service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

How can I live stream the Liverpool vs. Everton match?

U.S. viewers have only one option for watching any FA Cup match, including the Liverpool vs. Everton showdown. ESPN+ has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in the U.S. so you'll find Liverpool vs. Everton on that subscription streaming service.

There's some good news, though — you don't need a cable subscription to watch ESPN+, which is a standalone service that costs $5 a month. In addition to FA Cup soccer, ESPN+ also includes matches from the League Cup, the English Championship division and Italy's Serie A, so it's a good, inexpensive service for soccer fans.

ESPN+: $4.99 a month

ESPN's monthly subscription service includes live event such as soccer, hockey and college sports as well as original programming. This is a separate service from any cable subscription.View Deal

You can watch ESPN+ on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and many Samsung TVs. The ESPN app for Android and iOS devices also includes an ESPN+ tab, and you can access the streaming service directly through ESPN's website.