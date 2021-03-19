How to watch Line of Duty season 6 online and on BBC iPlayer

Line of Duty season 6 start time, channel Line of Duty season 6 is due to start on Sunday (March 21) at 9 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET. It will be available on BBC1 or BBC iPlayer.

Are you ready to watch Line of Duty season 6? We hope so, because it returns to our screens on Sunday after what seems like an eternity. Season 5 finished back in May 2019, bowing out with (spoiler alert!) an almighty final episode in which the nasty Gill Biggelow was revealed to be not just nasty but also thoroughly corrupt, Steve Arnott was revealed to be a deadly shot and Superintendent Ted Hastings was revealed to not be the mysterious 'H'.

Unless he still is. It's not entirely clear. Either way, it was exciting stuff, as all five seasons of this British police thriller about anti-corruption unit AC-12 have been so far. And the good news is that season 6 is nearly with us.

It's not yet clear whether the entire season will arrive on iPlayer all at once, or whether episodes will be added weekly.

What we do know is that there will be seven episodes this season, one more than in previous runs. We also know that the excellent Kelly Macdonald — star of the likes of Trainspotting, Boardwalk Empire and No Country for Old Men — will be joining the cast. And we know that the series' main stars Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), Adrian Dunbar (supt. Hastings) and Martin Compston (DS Arnott) will all return.

Check out the trailer below for a taster of what's in store, and scroll down to find out everything you need to know to watch Line of Duty season 6 online.

Lies cost lives. The new series of #LineOfDuty starts Sunday 21 March, 9pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/zM8E6Ko9LZMarch 9, 2021 See more

How to watch Line of Duty season 6 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Line of Duty season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN the best VPN service right now. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and we were also impressed by ExpressVPN's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.View Deal

How to watch Line of Duty season 6 in the UK

You'll be able to watch Line of Duty season 6 episode 1 live in the UK on BBC1. The show will be on BBC iPlayer at the same time and will be totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Episode 1 debuts on Sunday (March 21) at 9 p.m GMT / 5 p.m. ET on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Line of Duty season 6 in the US

Line of Duty fans in the U.S may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN to watch season 6 of the show, as we can't find it on any streaming services other than BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons have made their way to the U.S, though, so it's quite possible that someone will pick up the rights to it in future.

For now, seasons 1-5 are available to watch on both Hulu and Amazon Video.