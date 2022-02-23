How to watch Law and Order season 21 online tonight without cable

Dun dun! It's almost time to watch Law and Order season 21 online. Yes, Law and Order — the original is back! The crime procedural, which has spawned spinoffs like SVU and Organized Crime, is getting a reboot with Sam Waterston reprising his role as D.A. Jack McCoy.

Law and Order season 21 start time, channel Law and Order season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Law and Order ran for 456 episodes over 20 seasons, nearly beating Gunsmoke's record for longest-running primetime drama. Instead, it was spinoff SVU that nabbed the prize after airing for 23 seasons (and counting).

Waterston returns as McCoy, but there are new cops and prosecutors in the mix. Anthony Anderson plays Detective Kevin Bernard who is newly partnered with Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove. Camryn Manheim is their supervisor, Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

In the courtroom, Hugh Dancy plays Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, with Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Law and Order season 21 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Law and Order season 21 from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Law and Order season 21 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Law and Order season 21 online in the US

In the U.S., Law and Order season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. And since they're on Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV devices, it's not hard to watch them on our picks for the best streaming devices.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get a 3-day Sling free trial to check out the service.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Is Law and Order season 21 on Peacock?

Law and Order season 21 will stream onPeacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. New episodes arrive a day after airing on NBC.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium. The service also has originals such as Girls5eva, The Lost Symbol and the Saved By the Bell reboot.

How to watch Law and Order season 21 in the UK

A bit of bad news for Brits — Law and Order season 21 doesn't have a UK premiere date or channel yet. However, its sibling series, SVU, airs on Sky Witness, so it's likely the OG L&O will also eventually be available on the channel. You get Sky Witness with a Sky TV package (starting at just £25 per month).

Anyone who wants to watch Law and Order season 21 live with the services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Law and Order season 21 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Law and Order season 21 at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel.

Anyone who wants to use their geo-blocked subscription services will need to use ExpressVPN.