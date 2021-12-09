How to watch Kanye West and Drake’s concert for free online

Drake and Kanye West are putting on a mega-concert, and you don't even need to leave the house to watch. The Free Larry Hoover concert, a benefit show that's raising funds for nonprofits dedicated to prison reform, is going to be free to watch for all.

Kanye and Drake Concert start time, ways to watch The Kanye West and Drake "Free Larry Hoover" concert is broadcasting today (Dec. 9).

• Time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT

• Where: Amazon Prime, Amazon Music and Twitch

The concert has some added context, though, about its stars. West and Drake were the furthest thing from friends for ages, until as The Los Angeles Times reports, one man managed to stop the beef.

J. Prince, a titan of the Houston rap scene, managed to get the two to calm down over their shared desire to get Larry Hoover, the 71-year-old former leader of Gangster Disciples (the street and prison gang) out of jail. Hoover is currently serving a lifetime sentence in a federal supermax prison.

Soon, a video posted to Drake's Instagram account saw West and Drake enjoying themselves with music in the background. And the concert, taking place tonight, is supposed to be huge, with a reported budget of $10 million USD.

How to watch the Kanye and Drake concert for free online

All reports suggest that the Kanye With Special Guest Drake Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert will be free to watch online, including on Amazon Prime Video. The language from EW makes it seem a little complicated, as if you'll be able to watch live for free, but if you want to see it on-demand later, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership.

This is why we're also pointing people in a different direction. You'll also be able to watch the Kanye and Drake concert on AmazonMusic's Twitch, which is the most likely to be totally-free way to watch. Amazon owns Twitch, if you forgot.

Amazon Music will also have the event.

Most people will try to watch on Prime Video for one reason, it's got apps everywhere, and on all of the best streaming devices. And while Amazon Prime Video is in need of a big hit to keep its place on our best streaming services rankings, this might be the kind of exclusive that helps them.