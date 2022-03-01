How to watch Joe vs Carole online — cast, trailer, release date and time

Thought you were all Tiger King'd out? Think again, as it looks like you'll want to watch Joe vs Carole online. Yes, the story behind Netflix's biggest surprise hit of 2020 is landing on a new home in a new format.

Joe vs Carole release date and time • Joe vs Carole release date: Thursday (March 3).

• Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

Joe vs Carole flips the script on Tiger King by giving us more of Carole Baskin's point of view. Oh, and the show's other strong suit? Impressively canny casting.

The folks behind Joe vs Carole got the obvious casting right, with SNL vet Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, but they look go have struck genius with casting John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Joe Exotic.

Oh, and on top of that, we're going to see Kyle MacLachlan's take on Howard Baskin, Carole's husband. William Fichtner and Dean Winters help round out the cast, and have folks looking forward to watching all of Joe vs Carole faster than you can say "Carole f**king Baskin!"

Here's everything you need to watch Joe vs Carole online.

How to watch Joe vs Carole from anywhere on Earth

Just because Joe vs Carole isn't airing where you are currently located doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Joe vs Carole in the U.S.

You can watch all eight episodes of Joe vs Carole in a single binge on Peacock, as they will debut together on Thursday (March 3). Peacock is now available on most of the best streaming devices.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Joe vs Carole in Canada

Those in Canada can watch Joe vs Carole on Showcase, which can be added to your TV provider if you don't already have it.

The only problem? You have to wait until March 23. The show will debut at 9 p.m. ET

How to watch Joe vs Carole in the UK

Our friends across the pond can watch Joe vs Carole a couple of days after us in the states. It's set to debut Sky TV and NOW TV on Friday (March 4).

Joe vs Carole cast

While John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic is particularly inspired casting, we're very excited to see Dean Winters on the cast list. Most well-known for his work as Ryan O'Reily on the HBO prison drama Oz and as Dennis Duffy on 30 Rock, Winters is a favorite character actor of ours.

John Cameron Mitchell as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel

Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

Kyle MacLachlan as Howard Baskin

Brian Van Holt as John Reinke

Sam Keeley as John Finlay

Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado

Marlo Kelly as Jamie Murdock

William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham

Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe

Joe vs Carole trailer

While we have seen the Tiger King story — which feels like a long time ago — the trailer for Joe vs Carole breathes new life into it all, most notably by telling things from Carole Baskin's side. John Cameron Mitchell certainly captures the Joe Exotic vibe — without laughing, either.