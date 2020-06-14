How to watch Insecure season 4 finale online and HBO: Episode 10, cast

Insecure season 4 start time, channel Insecure season 4 episode 10 airs Sunday, June 14 at 10 p.m. Eastern on HBO. HBO's website actually contradicts itself in the schedule page, where it shows the episode airing at 10:20 p.m..

It will be hard to say goodbye when we watch Insecure season 4 online and on HBO tomorrow night. Episode 10 is the finale, which means we won't see Issa, Molly, Lawrence and the whole crew for at least another year.

Insecure season 4 wraps up another great season, which pushed Issa (Issa Rae) to new and great things when she finally pulled off her Block Party for the neighborhood. It was a huge success — but completely marred by an argument with bestie Molly (Yvonne Orji). The two have been on the outs for awhile, but last week's episode proved that their once-close friendship has deteriorated possibly beyond repair.

In the Insecure season 4 finale episode, titled "Lowkey Lost," Issa has happily reunited with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) but Nathan (Kendrick) is still in the picture. Meanwhile, Molly takes boyfriend Andrew (Alexander Hodge) to a work function, where they clash again. The girls get a distressing call about a friend. Could this bring Issa and Molly back together again?

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Insecure season 4 online.

Watch the finale promo below:

How to watch Insecure season 4 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because HBO isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Insecure season 4 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Insecure season 4 in the US

American fans can watch the Insecure season 4 episode 10 tomorrow (Sunday, June 14) at 10 p.m. Eastern if they subscribe to HBO through their cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Insecure season 4 on HBO Now and HBO Max.

HBO Max is the new kid on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Insecure, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Additionally, HBO Max has a huge library filled by WarnerMedia's brands. So, it's the place to watch all of Friends, all of The Big Bang Theory, all of South Park and more. Plus, the service has originals like the Anna Kendrick rom-com Love Life.

How to watch Insecure season 4 in Canada

Canadians don't have to miss the block party. They can watch Insecure season 4 episode 10 on the same day and time as the U.S. airing on Crave.

How to watch Insecure season 4 in the UK

Brits, there's good news and there's bad news. You can watch Insecure season 4 on Sky Comedy. However, the season doesn't premiere until June 23 at 9 p.m.

If you don't to be spoiled on what happens with Issa and the crew, check out our section on watching with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Insecure season 4 in Australia

Aussies can watch Insecure season 4 on Foxtel Showcase, the Friday after the U.S. airing, which means episode 10 will air June 19 at 10:40 p.m.

Insecure season 4 cast

The cast of Insecure season 4 is led by co-creator and star Issa Rae, who plays a fictionalized version of herself named Issa Dee. She's joined by:

Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter

Jay Ellis as Martin “Lawrence” Walker

Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny

Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois

Alexander Hodge as Andrew

Kendrick Sampson as Nathan Campbell

Neil Brown Jr. as Chad Kerr

Jean Elie as Ahmal Dee

Leonard Robinson as Taurean Jackson

Christina Elmore as Condola

Insecure season 4 episodes

Insecure season 4 consists of 10 episodes. Here are their titles and short plot summaries:

Season 4, episode 1: Lowkey Feelin' Myself (April 12)

With Condola's guidance, Issa prepares for a mixer in her courtyard to pitch the block party to potential sponsors — but tensions rise when they discover a mutual connection. Molly begins to develop unexpected feelings for Andrew.

Season 4, episode 2: Lowkey Distant (April 19)

When Issa and Condola decide to confront the elephant in the room head-on, Lawrence gets uncomfortable. In search of a real connection, Molly struggles to get Andrew to open up during a carefully architected date night.

Season 4, episode 3: Lowkey Thankful (April 26)

While Molly's family celebrates Thanksgiving together, Issa and Ahmal decide to do their own thing. Meanwhile, when Lawrence joins Friendsgiving at Condola's house, the new couple breaks some awkward ground.

Season 4, episode 4: Lowkey Losin' It (May 3)

The girls get together to help Tiffany with her new baby girl. Later, Issa struggles to finalize key details for the block party and turns to Molly to leverage Andrew's (Alexander Hodge) connections.

Season 4, episode 5: Lowkey Movin' On (May 10)

With the block party finally here, Issa is determined to deliver a memorable event, despite some surprises. Meanwhile, Tiffany enjoys a break from her baby, Kelli entertains a gullible new boo, and Molly attempts to put a grudge on hold.



Season 4, episode 6: Lowkey Done (May 17)

In need of some positive vibes after the block party, Issa ( goes out of her way to do good for random people across L.A., eventually turning to an unlikely source for comfort. Meanwhile, Kelli urges her friends to reconcile.

Season 4, episode 7: Lowkey Done (May 24)

Molly and Andrew take off for their first couples' vacation with Andrew's brother Victor and his wife Lydia — and despite their packed schedule, the trip is smooth sailing until a hotel employee steps out of line. Meanwhile, Molly begins to reevaluate her inability to let things go.

Season 4, episode 8: Lowkey Happy (May 31)

Issa and Lawrence catch up and talk life, careers, past mistakes, and what makes each of them happy.

Season 4, episode 9: Lowkey Happy (June 7)

Issa considers doing Nathan a platonic favor. Meanwhile, both Dr. Rhonda and Andrew ask Molly to consider a different approach in dealing with people who've wronged her, and Issa extends a timely olive branch.

Season 4, episode 10: Lowkey Lost (June 14)

Molly takes Andrew to a work function and they struggle to see eye-to-eye. Issa continues to search for happiness. The girls get a distressing call about a friend.

