How to watch iCarly season 2 online: Release date and time

Winning back the internet is the goal when you watch iCarly season 2 online. The Paramount Plus revival series brings back Miranda Cosgrove as OG influencer Carly Shay for more adventures in video production, friendship and romance.

iCarly season 2 details iCarly premieres with two episodes on Friday, August 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus.

The new iCarly show is set 10 years after the events of the beloved Nickelodeon series (which ran from 2007 to 2012). Carly, now in her 20s, moves back to Seattle to reunite with brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and bestie Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress). When she decides to relaunch her web show, she enlists their help as well as that of her roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett).

When season 2 begins, Carly is refocusing her attention on her friends and family following the messy love triangle of last year. Meanwhile, she's still working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

Oh, and somehow, queens from RuPaul's Drag Race are involved in a storyline! Okurrr?!

Here's everything you need to know to watch the iCarly season 2 on Paramount Plus. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch iCarly reboot in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch iCarly season 2 premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 8 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

Season 2 consists of 10 episodes total. The rest will drop weekly on Fridays.

How to watch iCarly season 2 in Canada

Good news for those in the Great White North — Paramount Plus is available in Canada. So, you can watch iCarly season 2 along with American viewers on Fridays, starting April 8.

How to watch iCarly season 2 in the UK

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not available in the UK yet.

How to watch iCarly season 2 in Australia

Paramount Plus is also available Down Under, so Aussies can tune into iCarly season 2. Episodes drop weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m. AEST, starting April 8.