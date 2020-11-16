How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 online: HBO release date, trailer and cast

His Dark Materials season 2 release date, cast Release date: Monday, November 16 (9 p.m.)

Release schedule: One episode every Monday on HBO

Cast: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, Clarke Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Creator: Jack Thorne

Episodes: 7 (hourlong)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%



The inner daemons are out and it's almost time to watch His Dark Materials season 2 on HBO and HBO Max. The fantasy series, which already premiered in the UK, returns to follow the continuing adventures of Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson) after stepping through a portal to another multiverse world.

His Dark Materials is based on Phillip Pullman's bestselling novels. The show is set in a multi-world alternate universe where humans have animal companions called dæmons, which are manifestations of the human soul.

Season 1 centered on orphan Lyra's journey to find her kidnapped best friend Roger and other missing children. Along the way, she learns of a mysterious substance called Dust.

Season 2, based largely on the second book Subtle Knife, takes Lyra to the city of Cittagazze, where she crosses paths with Will, a child from our world. Lyra remains in danger from the Magisterium, as the malevolent Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) is determined to bring her home.

“Series 1 had elements of a romp ... Here it’s much more people looking into their souls a bit,” said writer Jack Thorne told RadioTimes. “Series 2 is about trust, it’s about learning to trust each other and learning to trust yourself.”

They encounter some new characters, including witch queen Ruta Skadi (Jade Anouka) and Giacomo Paradisi (Terence Stamp), who bears the reality-ripping Subtle Knife.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch His Dark Materials season 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because HBO and HBO Max aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss His Dark Materials season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 in the US

In the U.S., His Dark Materials season 2 premieres Monday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max.

HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 in the UK

In the UK, His Dark Materials season 2 airs on BBC One one week ahead of the U.S. schedule. Episode 1 already premiered on Nov. 8. Episode 2 will be released Nov. 16.

How to watch His Dark Materials season 2 in Canada

Bad news for Canadians — His Dark Materials season 2 doesn't have a release date in Canada. And HBO Max isn't available in the country, so if you subscribe to that service, you'll need ExpressVPN.

His Dark Materials season 2 trailer

The trailer for His Dark Materials season 2 opens with a woman intoning that the "prophecy is clear: Our duty is to protect the girl and the boy ... wherever they are." That can only mean Lyra and Will, who are seen roaming the streets of Cittàgazze.

They're clearly both in danger, with Will warning Lyra, "We need to be careful."

His Dark Materials season 2 cast

The cast of His Dark Materials season 2 is led by two young actors: Dafne Keen as Lyra and Amir Wilson as Will Parry.

Other major cast members include:

Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter , a powerful figure at the Magisterium who is Lyra's mother.

, a powerful figure at the Magisterium who is Lyra's mother. James McAvoy as Lord Asriel Belacqua , a scholar and explorer who is Lyra's father.

, a scholar and explorer who is Lyra's father. Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby , an aeronaut

, an aeronaut Andrew Scott as Colonel John Parry , a marine and explorer who is Will's father. In Lyra's world, he is known as Stanislaus Grumman

, a marine and explorer who is Will's father. In Lyra's world, he is known as Stanislaus Grumman Anne-Marie Duff as Ma Costa , a Gyptian woman who previously nursed Lyra

, a Gyptian woman who previously nursed Lyra Clarke Peters as Dr. Carne, the Master of Jordan College

the Master of Jordan College Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala , a witch queen

, a witch queen Will Keen as Father MacPhail, a Magisterium official

Guest stars appearing in season 2 include:

Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi

Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi

Simone Kirby as Dr. Mary Malone

Bella Ramsey as Angelica

Ella Schrey-Yeats as Paola

Oliver Monaghan as Baruch

I-Kay Agu as Balthamos

And then there are the voices of the daemons: