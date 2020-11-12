How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online: Release date, cast, trailer and more

Grey's Anatomy season 17 start time, channel Grey's Anatomy season 17 two-hour premiere episode airs Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. The show airs weekly every Thursday on ABC.

Even television isn't immune to the pandemic. It's almost time to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online to see ABC's long-running medical drama take on the COVID-19 crisis.

The two-hour Grey's Anatomy season 17 premiere episode is part of a big crossover event with Station 19 (which premieres one hour earlier). The action picks up one month into the pandemic, as Meredith Grey and the other doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial find themselves on the frontlines. On top of that, an unintentional fire leads first responders from Station 19 to bring patients to the hospital for treatment.

In the second hour of the premiere, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gets into a tense situation with the families of children who were injured in the fire.

Meanwhile, Teddy (Kim Raver) discovers everyone seems to know about her relationship drama with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Koracick (Greg Germann). And Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) try to have some fun as new parents.

Here is everything to know about how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 17 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in the US

TGIT fans can tune into the Grey's Anatomy season 17 premiere episode (which runs for two hours) on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Family Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks. Plus, it comes with 250 hours of Cloud DVR, so you can record all your favorite movies and shows.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as top networks such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.View Deal

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in the UK

There's good news and bad news for British Grey's Anatomy fans.

First, the good news: Grey's Anatomy season 17 will air in the UK on Sky Witness. The bad news is that there is no release date yet.

For Americans abroad who want to watch the show with the services they already subscribe to, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch Grey's Anatomy season 17on the same day and time as their American counterparts. It's on CTV.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 trailer

A few promos have rolled out for the Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 crossover event. They're somber, with a heavy emphasis on the role that doctors play in health crises like a pandemic.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 cast

The cast of Grey's Anatomy is led by star Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the head of general surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She is a widow, after losing husband Derek Shepherd several years ago, and has three children, Zola, Ellis and Bailey.

Other major cast members include:

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey , chief of surgery

, chief of surgery James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, attending general surgeon

attending general surgeon Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, head of trauma

head of trauma Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, head of neurosurgery

as Amelia Shepherd, head of neurosurgery Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, cardiothoracic surgery

as Maggie Pierce, cardiothoracic surgery Kim Raver as Teddy Altman , co-head of cardiothoracic surgery

, co-head of cardiothoracic surgery Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, head of plastic surgery

head of plastic surgery Camilla Luddington as Jo Karev, attending general surgeon

attending general surgeon Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln , head of orthopedic surgery

, head of orthopedic surgery Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes , head of pediatric surgery

, head of pediatric surgery Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, chief medical officer

chief medical officer Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, surgical resident

surgical resident Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, surgical resident

surgical resident Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, cardiothoracic surgeon

Fans can also expect to see familiar and new guest stars, including: