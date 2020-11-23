How to watch Great British Baking Show 2020 finale online and on Netflix

Release date: Tuesday, Nov. 24 (UK); Friday, Nov. 27 (U.S.)
Cast: Paul Hollywood (judge), Prue Leith (judge), Noel Fielding (host), Matt Lucas (host)
The bake is nearly complete because it's time to watch The Great British Baking Show finale. Series 11 of the competition series airs first in the UK (where it's called The Great British Bake Off) and then a few days later in the U.S. on Netflix for Americans.
The oven wars are concluding with three finalists: Dave Friday, Laura Adlington and Peter Sawkins. The finale comes after a bit of controversy (or as much of one as you can get on GBBO), when fan favorite Hermine was eliminated during patisserie week.
But aside from that, watching The Great British Baking Show is the ultimate comfort food — something everybody can enjoy in these difficult pandemic times. GBBO truly is feel-good TV, where you can root for a lineup of amateur bakers who love to create decadent desserts and pastries, from tarts to sponges to meringues to cakes.
This edition of GBBO has been a bit different. For one, the tent welcomed a new host — comedian Matt Lucas takes over for Sandi Toksvig. He joined returning host Noel Fielding, and mainstay judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
The Great British Baking Show also had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, like most other film and television productions. Filming on season 11 was originally set for April, but was delayed to July. Usually, the process takes place over 12-13 weekends, but due to the pandemic, it occurred over six weeks in a "self-contained biosphere" at Down Hall Hotel in Bishop's Stortford. The cast and crew quarantined and got tested before entering the GBBO bubble, then did the same before returning home.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Great British Baking Show finale online and on Netflix.
How to watch Great British Baking Show finale from anywhere, with a VPN
If you're away from home, in a country with geo-restrictions that won't let you watch GBBO finale, you don't need to miss out. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network) to stream the show from wherever you go.
How to watch Great British Baking Show in the US
If you're in the U.S., The Great British Baking Show is streaming now on Netflix . The finale, episode 10, drops Friday at 3 a.m.
If you absolutely can't wait for your GBBO fix and want to watch along with British fans, check out the UK airing info below and our info on ExpressVPN.
How to watch Great British Bake Off finale in the UK
Under its original title, The Great British Bake Off airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. BST on Channel 4. So, you can catch the finale tomorrow night (Nov. 24).
Brits without an antenna can watch GBBO for free, live or on-demand, via the app All 4.
The Great British Baking Show contestants: Who are the bakers?
GBBO season 11 features 12 amateur bakers. They are, in order of elimination:
- Loriea, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham
- Makbul, 51, an accountant from Manchester
- Rowan, 52, a music teacher from Worcestershire
- Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London
- Linda, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex
- Mark, 32, a project manager from Liverpool
- Lottie, 31, a pantomime producer from West Sussex
- Marc, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall
- Hermine, 39, a Benin-born accountant from London
- Dave, 30, a security guard from Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Laura, 31, a digital manager from Kent
- Peter, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh
The Great British Baking Show hosts
GBBO has seen a bit of a revolving door when it comes to hosts and judges. Only Paul Hollywood has remained through all 11 seasons. His fellow judge, Prue Leith, joined in 2017 when the series moved from BBC to Channel 4.
That's the same time that Noel Fielding came on as a co-host, with Sandi Toksvig. However, Sandi left the show before season 11 and has been replaced with Matt Lucas, who American viewers may recognize from Bridesmaids and Alice in Wonderland.
The Great British Baking Show episodes
The Great British Baking Show will consist of 10 episodes. The first three episodes run for 90 minutes instead of the usual 75 minutes.
Episode 1: Cakes
Signature: Battenberg cake
Technical: Pineapple upside-down cakes (1st: Sura)
Showstopper: Celebrity hero cake bust
Star Baker: Peter
Eliminated: Loriea
Episode 2: Biscuits
Signature: Chocolate florentines
Technical: Coconut macaroons (1st: Dave)
Showstopper: 3D Biscuit Table Setting
Star Baker: Dave
Eliminated: Mak
Episode 3: Bread
Signature: Soda bread loaves
Technical: Rainbow-colored bagels (1st: Linda)
Showstopper: Large Bread Plaque
Star Baker: Marc
Eliminated: Rowan
Episode 4: Chocolate
Signature: Chocolate brownies
Technical: Chocolate babka (1st: Linda)
Showstopper: White Chocolate Celebration Cake
Star Baker: Mark
Eliminated: Sura
Episode 5: Pastry
Signature: Pasties
Technical: Eclairs (1st: Peter)
Showstopper: Caged Tart
Star Baker: Laura
Eliminated: Linda
Episode 6: Japanese
Signature: Steamed buns
Technical: Matcha crepe cake (1st: Peter)
Showstopper: Kawaii cake
Star Baker: Lottie
Eliminated: Mark
Episode 7: The '80s
Signature: Quiches
Technical: Doughnuts (1st: Hermine)
Showstopper: Ice cream cake
Star Baker: Hermine
Eliminated: Lottie
Episode 8: Desserts
Signature: Mini cheesecakes
Technical: Sussex Pond puddings (1st: Laura)
Showstopper: Jelly art design cake
Star Baker: Hermine
Eliminated: Marc
Episode 9: Pâtisserie
Signature: Pâte à Savarin
Technical: Danish Kransekake Cornucopia Cake (1st: Peter)
Showstopper: Cube cake
Star Baker: Peter
Eliminated: Hermine
Episode 10: Final
